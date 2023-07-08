Home States Kerala

Kerala rain havoc: Three more dead, mudslide blocks NH

Search on for two others; IMD issues yellow alert for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts today

Published: 08th July 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain

Volunteers shifting people stranded in flooded areas of Kuttanad to safer places in a boat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Despite the intensity of the current spell of the monsoon abating, the state recorded three more deaths in rain-related incidents. The bodies of three people who went missing in canals and rivers were recovered on Friday. The search still continues for two others. Heavy rains triggered a mudslide in Munnar. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode on Saturday.

The bodies of two youngsters who went missing in the Kolavallur River in Kannur were recovered on Thursday night and Friday. The body of 20-year-old Sinan of Kakkottuvayal and Muhammad Shafad, 20, of Cherupparamba, was recovered after a long search in the Kolavallur River in Chittarithode. It was on Thursday evening that the two went missing. Shafad, son of Thattantavide Moosaof Cherupparamba, was a third-year BSc computer science student at NAM College Kallikkandi.

The body of Vijeesh Puliyullaparambathu, 35, who drowned in a canal in Kozhikode, too, was recovered on Friday. On Thursday night, a man was swept away in the sea at Koyilandy. Search still continues for 64-year-old CK Ussainkutty, who went missing in Iruvanjipuzha on Tuesday.

Heavy rains triggered a mudslide at Lockhart Gap on Kochi- Dhanushkodi NH near Munnar. With huge boulders and chunks of mud falling into the highway, traffic was blocked during the day. Traffic has been banned from Erachilpara in Devikulam to Chemmannar Gap road in Udumbanchola. Munnar recorded 81.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. 

The debris of the mudslide triggered at Gap Road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 near Munnar on Friday

The rain showed signs of respite in Kannur. Of the four camps in the district, three were closed down. Two houses were partially damaged. Restrictions on the functioning of quarries have been extended till July 11. In Kozhikode, more families were shifted to relief camps. Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in Chathamangalam. Several places in Mavoor are waterlogged, and houses were flooded due to the overflowing of Chaliyar and Cherupuzha.

The district has eight relief camps. In Wayanad, 27 houses were partially damaged. As per preliminary estimates, agriculture in 9.4 ha of land was destroyed. A total of 26 people from the Puzhanguni Tribal Colony are in relief camps. 

In Malappuram, 131 houses suffered partial damage and six houses were completely destroyed. A relief camp at Ponnani MES Higher Secondary School has 19 people from six families. A school teacher and student were injured after a portion of the classroom roof in South Panamanna in Palakakd. The injured were Sreeja, 45, of Navaneeth house in Kullapully, who was the teacher and a nine-year-old student, Adarsh of Pookattukurissy house in South Panamanna. 

The state received nearly 303 cm of rainfall in the first week of July. Taliparamba (Kannur) received maximum rainfall of 10 cm as per the latest data given by IMD.

ALSO READ | Rains subside in Kerala; thousands still in relief camps, normal life yet to return

Padinjarathara Dam (Wayanad) received 9 cm, while Munnar (Idukki), Ponnani (Malappuram), Vythiri (Wayanad), Nilambur (Malappuram) and Padannakkad (Kasargod) received 8 cm each. According to IMD, rainfall is likely to occur in most places till July 13.

The heavy rainfall on Friday prompted IMD to change the yellow alert in Kasaragod and Kannur to orange alerts. They also issued yellow alerts to Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam due to isolated heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ | More rain in first six days of July than in entire June in Kerala

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rain mudslide blocks NH Kochi- Dhanushkodi NH near Munnar Kolavallur River Kerala rain havoc
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp