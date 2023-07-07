More rain in first six days of July than in entire June in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state received more rainfall in the first six days of July than it did in the entirety of June, raising hopes for a normal monsoon. In June, rainfall was just 260.3 mm, against the average of 648.3 mm. The 60% departure placed Kerala in the “large deficient” category. But the deficit was reduced by nearly half, to 32%, when 267.3 mm of rainfall was received in the first six days of this month.

This monsoon season’s aggregate has now touched 527.6 mm, against the normal of 777.7 mm. The most significant rainfall happened in the four days between July 3 and 6 when rainfall amounted to 256.4 mm. The amount of rainfall received in the 24-hour span of July 6 will only be known on Friday morning.

To classify the monsoon as normal, the departure should be below 20%. While the recent bout of rains raises hope, weather experts remain cautious about predicting another active spell, like the one experienced from July 3 to 6. Signs of a forthcoming dry spell have already emerged.

“Usually there is a dry spell following an active spell. The deficit is likely to increase during the dry spell. The benchmark also changes as we go further. It would require 20 cm and above of daily rainfall to meet average rainfall criteria,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

A man carrying a child leaving an inundated house at Thalavady on Thursday | Express

“There is a chance for reactivation of rainfall after July 14. It depends on a lot of parameters to alter the situation. A large deficit in some districts will drag down the overall rainfall average,” he added.

Drawing comparisons with the previous year, experts suggest that July could compensate for the deficit in June. Despite a 52% rainfall deficit in June in 2022, a normal monsoon prevailed in July.

According to its latest outlook, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts normal to above-normal rainfall in July for central India, south peninsular and east India, as well as certain regions in northeast and northwest India.

Rainfall to be confined to northern districts: IMD

After an active five-day spell the intensity of rainfall in the state has reduced. IMD has not issued any red or orange alerts indicating extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall for any of the districts. Heavy rainfall will be confined to the five northern districts on Friday. The region is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall, of around 7-11 cm, in 24 hours.

While the intensity is expected to remain low, IMD predicts rain or thundershowers in most places in the state till July 10. The conditions favourable for rainfall persist. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea due to strong winds (45-65 kmph) and high waves, reaching up to 3.5-3.7 metres, between Vizhinjam to Kasaragod, during the period. On Thursday, it rained heavily in Kasaragod and Kannur. Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod received the maximum rainfall, of 24 cm, while Mahe received 22 cm, Thalassery and Peringome in Kannur received 21 cm each.

Measuring the strength

This monsoon season's aggregate has now touched 527.6 mm, against the normal of 777.7 mm.

The most significant rainfall happened in the four days between July 3 and 6 when rainfall amounted to 256.4 mm.

To classify the monsoon as normal, the departure should be below 20%.

Rain destroys 31 houses, crops in 107 ha

KOCHI: Three days of heavy rain have damaged 31 houses and destroyed crops on 107.23 hectares of land, causing a loss of Rs 63.21 lakh to farmers. Revenue authorities said on Thursday that two houses were destroyed completely while 29 houses suffered partial damage. The house of Kurisinkal Francis at Puthenthodu Beach in Chellanam was completely destroyed due to a sea surge.

A man walking in the rain at Njarackal on Thursday. The coastal areas witnessed flood-like situations due to heavy rain and sea surge | A Sanesh

As many as 42 people have been shifted to two relief camps in the district. There are 14 persons belonging to eight families at the relief camp at Kannamali St Antony’s LP School. The relief camp in Kanayannur taluk is functioning at Kakkanad St Mary’s Malankara Church hall and there are 28 people belonging to nine families there.

