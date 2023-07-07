Rain fury abates; three more deaths in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The intensity of the rain lashing the state for the past five days came down on Thursday. No red or orange alerts have been issued for Friday.

However, three rain-related deaths were reported on the day which also saw more relief camps being set up. As on Thursday, 112 relief camps, accommodating 2,531 people from 766 families, are operational in the state. While 29 houses were fully damaged, 642 were partially damaged on the day.

Akshay, 15, a class 10 student, died while bathing in a pond near his house at Malayadi, Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram. In Vadakara, Nihal, son of Hameed Kadayakoodi, died of electrocution while riding a cycle. The 17-year-old was electrocuted by a wire that got snapped when an uprooted coconut tree fell on it. In another incident, Bhanu Karumban of Pulikkuttissery died after falling into flood water in Aymanam in Kottayam.

Kannur witnessed the most intense rainfall on Thursday. A landslide was reported at Vaithalkund leading to waterlogging in Alakkode and Karuvanchal, inundating shops. Alakkode River is on the verge of breaching its banks.

People from potential landslide areas in hilly regions were shifted to camps. About 300 people were shifted to four relief camps in Kannur. Two camps were opened in Kasaragod. In Kozhikode, 91 people are in relief camps.

Houses in Beypore, Kappad and Vadakara coasts were flooded due to sea erosion. With the shacks in Mundakkal Paniya Tribal Colony in Vellamunda collapsing in heavy winds, nine families were shifted to camps.

Night travel to high ranges has been restricted in several parts of the state. The water level in Mullaperiyar reservoir touched 116.90 ft. The water level in the Idukki Dam reached 2313.36 ft. With downpours continuing, dams in Thrissur are fast filling up. An orange alert was declared in Poringalkuthu dam after the water level touched the 422-metre point. The maximum water level of the dam is 424 metres.

It rained heavily in Kasaragod and Kannur on Thursday. Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod received the maximum rainfall of 24 cm while Mahe received 22 cm, and Thalassery and Peringam in Kannur received 21 cm each.

On Friday heavy rainfall will be confined to the five northern districts. IMD has predicted rain or thundershowers at most places in the state till Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to the high-velocity wind ( 45-65 Kmph) and high waves reaching up to 3.5 - 3.7 metres between Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

