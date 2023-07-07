Home States Kerala

Rains subside in Kerala; thousands still in relief camps, normal life yet to return

The red alert has been withdrawn for now but the yellow alert remains in the five northernmost districts of the state.

Published: 07th July 2023 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

The red alert has been withdrawn in the state for now but yellow alert remains(Photo | Express)

The red alert has been withdrawn in the state for now but yellow alert remains(Photo | Express)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life continues to be disrupted in many parts of Kerala with thousands displaced even as the intensity of the southwest monsoon has reduced on Friday.

Educational institutions including professional colleges in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts remain closed today.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority (SDMA) informed that more relief camps have been opened in the state.

"Yesterday, there were 112 camps with over 6,500 people across the state. Today, the number of relief camps have been increased to 186. The total number of people is yet to be ascertained," SDMA authorities said.

It also said 41 houses were fully damaged while 818 houses have been partially damaged across the state as per the latest figures.

ALSO READ | More rain in first six days of July than in entire June in Kerala

The schools and colleges in three taluks -- Chengannur, Karthikappalli and Kuttanad -- of Alappuzha district have also been closed.

A roadblock due to a landslide has been reported from Munnar that the district officials said is being removed to facilitate transportation.

The Thrissur district administration informed that the shutters of the Peringalkuthu Dam will be opened today and warned the people living on the banks of Chalakkudy river to remain cautious as the water level may rise as a result.

The red alert has been withdrawn for now but the yellow alert remains in the five northernmost districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rains SDMA Kerala weather rain holiday
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp