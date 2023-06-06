K-FON launch gives wings to Kerala’s net-for-all plan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six years after announcing its intention to make access to the internet a basic right, the Left government on Monday launched its most ambitious project to this end -- the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON).

Finally, #Kerala has realized the dream of becoming the first state with its own internet service! It was a proud moment to dedicate #KFON to the people. It offers free internet connections to 20 lakh families, thus ending the digital divide by ensuring internet access for all. pic.twitter.com/aKXiZQaaEG — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 5, 2023

A first-of-its-kind in the country, the project aims to provide free internet connectivity to 20 lakh economically backward families. in its first phase, K-FON will look to provide free internet to 14,000 households and 30,000 government offices in the state. So far, 17,412 government institutions and 2,015 homes have been serviced.

Additionally, 9,000 households have been linked by cable. General customers can access services, with the basic rate starting at Rs 299 per month for a 20 Mbps connection. The state government has obtained a category 1 licence to provide basic internet services as part of the project, in addition to the internet service provider (iSP) category B unified licence to officially provide internet services.

BSNL will be the internet service provider for the project. inaugurating the project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all houses and government offices in the state will be provided with broadband connectivity and internet services as soon as possible.

“Internet services have already been made available in offices and homes under K-FON,” he said.

“India has the most number of internet shutdowns in the world. There have been more than 700 shutdowns in the past 10 years. it is in such a country that a state government is uniquely involved in making the Internet available to all. As such, the K-FON project is becoming another example of the government’s and nation’s popular alternative policies,” the CM said.

Kerala's own internet, K-FON, will be launched tomorrow. Aimed at bridging the digital divide, the project will provide high speed internet to 20 lakh families for free, & at nominal rates for the rest. A big step in transforming Kerala into a knowledge economy!#Kfon #Kerala pic.twitter.com/ZOeurtNr2w — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 4, 2023

Highlighting the benefits of K-FON in the post-pandemic scenario, the CM said, “A new work culture is emerging in the post-Covid era, where work from home, work near home and work away from home are becoming increasingly common. Better internet services should be provided everywhere if our youth are to benefit from them. K-FON project makes that possible."

K-FON will benefit tourism sector, says Pinarayi

Kerala CM said K-FoN can also benefit the tourism sector.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having a chat with ministers Roshy Augustine, Antony Raju and K N Balagopal at the inaugural function of the K-Fon project at the Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | B P Deepu

“Many tourists come to Kerala with the intention to live here and work from here. through K-FoN, we can create a big movement in the state’s economic sector by attracting people with such a mindset. At the same time, by ensuring connectivity in places such as Edamalakuudy, we can ensure that everyone is part of this real Kerala story, “ he said.

Popular alternative K-FoN can be a popular alternative for the corporate sector in the telecom field, the cM said. “the project has been launched to free people from the exploitation of private sector cable networks and mobile service providers. K-FoN services are available at rates lower than those offered by other service providers. these can be provided at high speed and with the same quality throughout Kerala, irrespective of urban and rural areas,” he added.

He also interacted with some beneficiaries of the project spread across the state through live streaming over a K-FoN connection. transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the KFoN website, while LSG Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the ‘ Ente K-FoN mobile app.

Power Minister K Krishnankutty switched on the modem while Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil offered their felicitations.

‘Satheesan making a mockery of himself’: Cm counters Opposition’s jab

Coming down heavily on V D Satheesan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the leader of the Opposition was making a mockery of himself by raising insignificant allegations.

The CM’s statement came following Satheesan’s remark earlier in the day wherein he said the government was making a mockery of the people in the state with the K-FON project. The CM said the opposition is asking why the common people need the internet.

“From this question, it is evident that the Opposition is narrow-minded. Our world is changing. So, the lives of the common people should also change,” the chief minister pointed out.

