Kerala Opposition leader Satheesan alleges severe lapses in K-FON scheme

He said the Point of Presence (PoP) provided by Presadio, the firm alleged to have links with the chief minister, did not meet standards.

Published: 06th June 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

V D Satheesan

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday alleged severe irregularities in the K-FON free internet scheme and flayed the government for spending `4.35 crore on its inaugural ceremony at a time the state is facing an acute financial crisis. 

“The company awarded the tender for laying optical ground wire (OPGW) cable for the K-FON project violated all the norms. It used substandard cables imported from China. As per the agreement, the cables that were to be used were made in India.

There is also a facility to test the cables in India. Also, the firm should have experience in laying cables to a distance of at least 250 km. The tender was awarded to LS Cables India Pvt Ltd in violation of all the norms,” Satheesan told reporters in Kochi. He also said the Point of Presence (PoP) provided by Presadio, the firm alleged to have links with the chief minister, did not meet standards.

He said UDF will continue its protests and initiate legal action against the “illegal” AI camera deal and K-FON project. He also said the government failed to deliver on its promises.

“While announcing the project in 2017, the state government said free internet will be provided to 20 lakh people and 30,000 government offices within 18 months. However, even after six years, the service has not reached even 10,000 people. The government should release a district-wise list of connections that were provided,” he said.

