Kalady varsity VC directs syndicate to investigate Vidya’s PhD admission

KOCHI: Problems seem to be coming one after another for K Vidya, who is facing charges of cheating for forging experience certificates issued in the name of Maharaja’s College to secure employment at two Government Colleges in the state. In the latest blow, Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit’s Vice Chancellor M V Narayanan has directed the legal sub-committee of the syndicate to look into all allegations and complaints received against Vidya.

According to the registrar, the decision was taken by the VC after he received various complaints including allegations that she was given admission to the PhD programme bypassing the reservation rules. “The committee will carry out an investigation into the complaints and then submit its report,” he added.

It has been claimed that the university authorities went to great lengths to facilitate Vidya’s admission into the PhD program, allegedly bypassing the SC/ST reservation rules. However, sources indicate that the university administration only started looking into the allegations concerning Vidya’s PhD admission after the fake experience certificate issue came to light.

Sources further reveal that in 2020, the PhD program initially had 10 available seats, all of which were filled with selected candidates.

However, the research committee later decided to add five more seats, with Vidya being the fifth candidate admitted. During that time, concerns were raised regarding the creation of these additional seats to benefit Vidya. Although, as per the regulations, the fifth seat was supposed to be reserved for an SC/ST candidate, Vidya was granted admission, according to the sources.

MARK LIST ROW: RAJESH CRITICISES MEDIA TRIAL

On the controversy relating to SFI state secretary P M Arsho, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh said the ongoing media campaign against SFI is politically motivated. “Arsho himself has said that he has not appeared for the exam, not even applied or remitted fees for the examination. Even the principal of the college stated that it was a technical error. The SFI leader is not responsible for that,” said MB Rajesh.

Bindu gives clean chit to SFI state secy Arsho

T’Puram: Giving a clean chit to SFI state secretary P M Arsho in the Maharaja’s College mark list row, Higher Education Minister R Bindu attributed the fiasco to a ‘technical error.’ “It cannot be seen as a mistake on Arsho’s part. However, it should be examined how his name was included on the list of junior students,” she told reporters in the capital city.

Minister calls Vidya’s act unpardonable

T’Puram: Higher Education Minister R Bindu has strongly condemned the alleged use of a fake experience certificate of Maharaja’s College by former SFI member Vidya K to secure employment as a guest lecturer in three government colleges. The minister told reporters that Maharaja’s College or its authorities had no role in the incident and added that Vidya was fully responsible for the “unpardonable” wrongdoing. Bindu added that an FIR has been registered and an inquiry is on into the incident.

Vidya not an SFI leader, says EP

Kannur: K Vidya is not an SFI leader, LDF convener E P Jayarajan told reporters in Kannur on Thursday. He said that not all candidates who contest in college union elections are its leaders.

“When an election comes, many people will contest. Does it mean that they are all leaders of SFI? “ he asked. “What Vidya did is wrong. She tried to take advantage of the situation. If someone takes a wrong step, we should criticise and correct it,” said Jayarajan.

