Hike in collection, disposal of non-biodegradable waste in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has experienced a significant increase in the collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste after the deployment of Haritha Karma Sena and the expansion of door-to-door waste collection initiatives.

In May, Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) transported approximately 5355.08 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste, marking a fourfold increase compared to May 2022 when around 3728 tonnes were collected.

A press release issued on Thursday revealed a 43.61% growth in waste collection, with segregated plastic waste alone increasing from 620.59 tonnes in May 2022 to 1013.04 tonnes in May 2023. Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Minister M B Rajesh, stated in a press release that the “Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam” campaign has been instrumental in driving the increase in waste collection and segregation.

Launched by the state government, the campaign aims to make Kerala garbage-free by the following year. CKCL now collects various types of waste, including glass, cloth, e-waste, drug strips, tires, shoes, and hazardous waste. So far, 800 local bodies have signed agreements with CKCL. The minister assured that CKCL will implement effective and scientifically sound interventions.

During the previous financial year, CKCL disbursed Rs 6 crore to Haritha Karma Sena members. Additionally, 259.98 tonnes of shredded plastic waste were generated, of which CKCL contributed 55.92 tonnes for various purposes.

