Hike in collection, disposal of non-biodegradable waste in Kerala

A press release issued on Thursday revealed a 43.61% growth in waste collection, with segregated plastic waste alone increasing from 620.59 tonnes in May 2022 to 1013.04 tonnes in May 2023. 

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

biowaste

Haritha Karma Sena workers handing over biowaste collected from Kaloor to a private agency entrusted by Kochi corporation for waste management | File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state has experienced a significant increase in the collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste after the deployment of Haritha Karma Sena and the expansion of door-to-door waste collection initiatives.

In May, Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) transported approximately 5355.08 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste, marking a fourfold increase compared to May 2022 when around 3728 tonnes were collected. 

Launched by the state government, the campaign aims to make Kerala garbage-free by the following year. CKCL now collects various types of waste, including glass, cloth, e-waste, drug strips, tires, shoes, and hazardous waste. So far, 800 local bodies have signed agreements with CKCL. The minister assured that CKCL will implement effective and scientifically sound interventions.

During the previous financial year, CKCL disbursed Rs 6 crore to Haritha Karma Sena members. Additionally, 259.98 tonnes of shredded plastic waste were generated, of which CKCL contributed 55.92 tonnes for various purposes.

