Former SFI leader K Vidya feels uneasiness during interrogation, admitted to hospital

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Former SFI leader K Vidya, arrested in the fake certificate case, developed uneasiness during questioning and was admitted to a hospital. Vidya was being questioned at the office of the DySP Agali when she developed uneasiness.

Immediately, she was taken to the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital. Subsequently, the questioning, being conducted in the presence of the principal of the RGN Government College, Agali, Lally Varghese, was put off.

The doctors said that it was due to dehydration that Vidya had developed uneasiness. Vidya was in the police custody for two days. Vidya was to be produced in the court on Saturday when her bail application will also be considered.

The police had planned to interrogate Vidya in the presence of the principal of the Government College, Attappadi, and the interview panel members. The police said it was just before the planned questioning before the interview panel members that she developed uneasiness.

The case was that K Vidya, who was a native of Thrikaripur, had produced the fake experience certificate from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and had worked as a guest lecturer in various colleges. Vidya, who was arrested in the case, was taken into custody from a friend’s house in Kozhikode.

The police who produced Vidya in the court stated that she had to be taken into police custody as more information needed to be gathered. The court accepted the argument and remanded her in custody till July 6 and also left her in police custody for two days.

Vidya to be produced before court tomorrow

K Vidya, who has been arrested for producing a fake certificate, will be produced in court on Saturday. Agali DySP N Muralidharan said the police will not be seeking custody of her anymore, and they planned to take the statements of the panel members over the phone. He said that the principal, Lally Varghese, was down with a fever. Meanwhile, the police suspect that the fake certificate from Maharaja’s College was in Vidya’s mobile phone, and it may have been deleted. The various e-mails on her mobile phone were found to have been deleted. The phone will be handed over to the cyber police for further investigation.

