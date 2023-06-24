Home States Kerala

Former SFI leader K Vidya feels uneasiness during interrogation, admitted to hospital

The former SFI leader K Vidya, arrested in the fake certificate case, developed uneasiness during questioning and was admitted to a hospital.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

K Vidya

K Vidya

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Former SFI leader K Vidya, arrested in the fake certificate case, developed uneasiness during questioning and was admitted to a hospital. Vidya was being questioned at the office of the DySP Agali when she developed uneasiness.

Immediately, she was taken to the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital. Subsequently, the questioning, being conducted in the presence of the principal of the RGN Government College, Agali, Lally Varghese, was put off.

The doctors said that it was due to dehydration that Vidya had developed uneasiness. Vidya was in the police custody for two days. Vidya was to be produced in the court on Saturday when her bail application will also be considered.

The police had planned to interrogate Vidya in the presence of the principal of the Government College, Attappadi, and the interview panel members. The police said it was just before the planned questioning before the interview panel members that she developed uneasiness.

The case was that K Vidya, who was a native of Thrikaripur, had produced the fake experience certificate from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and had worked as a guest lecturer in various colleges. Vidya, who was arrested in the case, was taken into custody from a friend’s house in Kozhikode.

The police who produced Vidya in the court stated that she had to be taken into police custody as more information needed to be gathered. The court accepted the argument and remanded her in custody till July 6 and also left her in police custody for two days.

ALSO READ | Forgery case: Vidya sent to police custody, maintains innocence

Vidya to be produced before court tomorrow

K Vidya, who has been arrested for producing a fake certificate, will be produced in court on Saturday. Agali DySP N Muralidharan said the police will not be seeking custody of her anymore, and they planned to take the statements of the panel members over the phone. He said that the principal, Lally Varghese, was down with a fever. Meanwhile, the police suspect that the fake certificate from Maharaja’s College was in Vidya’s mobile phone, and it may have been deleted. The various e-mails on her mobile phone were found to have been deleted. The phone will be handed over to the cyber police for further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Vidya SFI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp