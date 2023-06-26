Home States Kerala

Fresh trouble for Sudhakaran, Vigilance starts enquiry on disproportionate assets complaint

The vigilance officers issued a notice seeking the details of the income earned by Sudhakaran's wife, while she was working as a teacher.

Published: 26th June 2023 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (File photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special vigilance cell in Kozhikode, on June 26, launched a preliminary enquiry against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, on the basis of a complaint that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known source of income.

As part of the enquiry, the vigilance officers have issued a notice to the principal of Kadachira High School in Kannur seeking details of the salary and other allowances earned by Sudhakaran's wife Smitha, who had worked there as a teacher.

This development was revealed to the media by the KPCC chief himself during his New Delhi visit to meet the party's top brass.

The complaint against Sudhakaran was filed by his former driver Prasanth Babu in 2021.

Prasanth had claimed that Sudhakaran had amassed huge wealth by means of corruption when he was the Forest Minister in A K Antony's ministry.

The vigilance in 2021 itself had conducted a confidential verification of the complainant and the allegation he had raised. However, the decision to initiate a preliminary enquiry was taken after the state government gave its nod recently.

The left government has been adopting a tough stand on complaints against Congress leadership, including Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

The vigilance had recently launched a preliminary enquiry against Satheesan on the allegations of irregularities in collecting funds for his flood reconstruction programme.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested Sudhakaran in a cheating case related to conman Monson Mavunkal.

ALSO READ | Sudhakaran offers to resign, but Central leadership extends support

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran congress Sudhakaran arrest
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp