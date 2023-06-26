Fresh trouble for Sudhakaran, Vigilance starts enquiry on disproportionate assets complaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special vigilance cell in Kozhikode, on June 26, launched a preliminary enquiry against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, on the basis of a complaint that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known source of income.

As part of the enquiry, the vigilance officers have issued a notice to the principal of Kadachira High School in Kannur seeking details of the salary and other allowances earned by Sudhakaran's wife Smitha, who had worked there as a teacher.

This development was revealed to the media by the KPCC chief himself during his New Delhi visit to meet the party's top brass.

The complaint against Sudhakaran was filed by his former driver Prasanth Babu in 2021.

Prasanth had claimed that Sudhakaran had amassed huge wealth by means of corruption when he was the Forest Minister in A K Antony's ministry.

The vigilance in 2021 itself had conducted a confidential verification of the complainant and the allegation he had raised. However, the decision to initiate a preliminary enquiry was taken after the state government gave its nod recently.

The left government has been adopting a tough stand on complaints against Congress leadership, including Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

The vigilance had recently launched a preliminary enquiry against Satheesan on the allegations of irregularities in collecting funds for his flood reconstruction programme.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested Sudhakaran in a cheating case related to conman Monson Mavunkal.

