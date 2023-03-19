Don’t use public money to pay fine: V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fine imposed by NGT on Kochi Corporation should not be paid using public money, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said.

“The NGT verdict is a setback to the state government and Kochi Corporation. The order emphasised the statements made by the Opposition inside and outside the assembly. The state government has taken responsibility for the disposal of legacy waste through an order issued in 2020. But the government and the local body miserably failed to process the garbage for the past three years. They will not be allowed to pay the fine for their failure using people’s money,” he said.

