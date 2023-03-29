Signalling climbdown, Kerala governor consults govt on KTU VC appointment

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent climbdown, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to the state government seeking its views on the appointment of the next vice-chancellor in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) even as Ciza Thomas, handpicked by him to the post, has more than two months’ tenure left as VC.

Sources said the governor’s move was prompted by adverse verdicts from the High Court both in Ciza’s appointment case and also the removal of 15 Senate members in the University of Kerala. The Raj Bhavan’s recent communication to the government is also seen as an indication that Khan is not keen on a fresh showdown with the government for the time being.

Recently, the High Court ruled that Ciza’s appointment was only temporary and asked the government to find a new vice-chancellor for KTU. Ciza was appointed by Khan sidelining the government’s nominees. In the wake of the High Court verdict, the government reportedly came up with a panel of names for the post of VC but the governor had ignored it.

“The governor’s decision not to go in for an appeal against the High Court verdict, despite receiving legal advice to the contrary, is further indication of his climbdown,” said a top source. The source also said it may not come as a surprise if the governor also allows the government to have its way in the appointment of new vice-chancellors in Cusat and MG University where the terms of the incumbent VCs end in April and May respectively, as part of a compromise.

Sources indicated that the governor was also frustrated over the inordinate delay in the verdict in the cases relating to the removal of vice-chancellors.

However, the Raj Bhavan sources have downplayed the communication regarding KTU VC appointment as a ‘normal procedure’. “Before appointing Ciza, the government had proposed the name of Digital University VC Saji Gopinath to the post. Then, they came up with a panel of names. The governor was just only seeking clarity on whom the government intended to propose to the post,” said a source.

Sources close to the governor also cited technicalities in continuance of Ciza in the VC’s post. “Ciza was primarily a senior joint director in the technical education department who is set to retire from service on March 31. She was only given the additional charge of VC. The additional charge ceases to exist once her service in the government ends,” reasoned a source.

