Home States Kerala

‘Poothana’ statement not against women, says Surendran

It was on Sunday that Surendran commented that women leaders of CPM which leads the LDF government in the state, have become fat after looting people. 

Published: 30th March 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday said his controversial ‘Poothana’ remark against CPM women leaders was just a political statement and it was not against women.

Speaking at a press conference here, the BJP state president claimed that it was a statement against woman leaders of CPM who came to power for the empowerment of women but are steeped in corruption. The remark was not against any specific person, he said

“When an IUML leader insulted Minister P A Mohammad Riyas over his marriage, no CPM leader complained. Similarly, Congress leaders did not move legally against CPM leader A Vijayaraghavan when he made sexual remarks against Ramya Haridas. When CPM leader G Sudhakaran made a ‘Poothana’ remark against Shanimol Usman, no one lodged a police complaint. M M Mani and V S Achuthanadan also made similar statements. But, no cases were registered against them,” he said.

ALSO READ  | Kerala police book K Surendran for ‘Poothana’ remarks on CPM women leaders

It was on Sunday that Surendran commented that women leaders of CPM which leads the LDF government in the state, have become fat after looting people. 

He was addressing a function in Thrissur. He had also termed CPM’s women leaders ‘Poothana’, a demon in Hindu mythology who was killed by Lord Krishna when he was an infant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Surendran controversial ‘Poothana’ remark CPM women leaders
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp