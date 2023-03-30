‘Poothana’ statement not against women, says Surendran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday said his controversial ‘Poothana’ remark against CPM women leaders was just a political statement and it was not against women.

Speaking at a press conference here, the BJP state president claimed that it was a statement against woman leaders of CPM who came to power for the empowerment of women but are steeped in corruption. The remark was not against any specific person, he said

“When an IUML leader insulted Minister P A Mohammad Riyas over his marriage, no CPM leader complained. Similarly, Congress leaders did not move legally against CPM leader A Vijayaraghavan when he made sexual remarks against Ramya Haridas. When CPM leader G Sudhakaran made a ‘Poothana’ remark against Shanimol Usman, no one lodged a police complaint. M M Mani and V S Achuthanadan also made similar statements. But, no cases were registered against them,” he said.

It was on Sunday that Surendran commented that women leaders of CPM which leads the LDF government in the state, have become fat after looting people.

He was addressing a function in Thrissur. He had also termed CPM’s women leaders ‘Poothana’, a demon in Hindu mythology who was killed by Lord Krishna when he was an infant.

