Novelist and short story writer Sarah Thomas passes away

She has written 17 novels and more than 100 short stories. She has won many awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Academy award.

Published: 31st March 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted short story writer and novelist Sarah Thomas passed away on Friday. She was 89. She breathed her last at her daughter's residence near Nandavanam.

The first novel was 'Jeevitham Enna Nathi'. Sarah Thomas's novel 'Muripadukal' was made into a movie by PA Bakker called 'Manimuzhakkam'. Her novels Asthamayam, Pavizhamuthu, and Archana have also been adapted into films.

Sarah Thomas's notable works are Narmadipudava, Daivamakkal, Agnishuddhi, Chinnammu, Valakkar, Neelakurinjikal Chuvakum Neram, Grahanam, Thanneerpanthal, Yatra and Kaveri. She won the Kerala Sahitya Academy award for her novel Narmadipudava. The funeral will be held at Pattoor Marthoma Church Cemetery on Saturday.

Sarah Thomas came to the forefront of Malayalam literature with "Narmadipudava", which portrayed the life conditions of Tamil Brahmins. She had also brought the life condition of Dalits to light through ' Daivamakkal'. She also portrayed the lives of fishermen through Valakkar and Namboothiri widows in the book ' Unnimayayude Kadha'. 

