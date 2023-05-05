Home States Kerala

Rahman’s retweet of Kerala mosque hosting Hindu wedding goes viral

The Oscar-winning musician retweeted the video of the marriage of Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Kayamkulam.

Published: 05th May 2023 09:41 AM

A priest conducts the wedding ceremony of Sarath Sasi and Anju Ashok on the Cheravally Muslim Jama’ath Mosque premises.(File photo)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Music composer A R Rahman’s retweet of the video of a Hindu marriage on the premises of a mosque in Kayamkulam has gone viral. This comes on the eve of the release of the controversial movie The Kerala Story, which claims to tell the true story of a group of women from Kerala who convert to Islam, purportedly to join the ISIS terror group. 

The Oscar-winning musician retweeted the video of the marriage of Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Kayamkulam. The wedding was held on January 19, 2020, according to Hindu rituals on the premises of the Cheravally Juma masjid and was widely circulated in the media as an instance of religious harmony in the state.  

The wedding story that appeared in TNIE - Kerala mosque plays bride’s guardian, hosts Hindu wedding

The video was originally shared by a Twitter user, Comrade From Kerala (@ComradeMallu), on Wednesday. The 1.48-minute-long news video of the marriage, which was published on an online portal three years ago, was tweeted with the caption ‘Here is another #KeralaStory’. Rahman shared the video with the message ‘Bravo love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing’.

The mosque committee had arranged Rs 2 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold for the marriage. It also served a vegetarian ‘sadya’ to around 1,000 guests. Hundreds of Hindu and Muslim community members participated in the wedding. 

Anju’s mother had approached masjid committee secretary Najmudheen Alummoottil for help in arranging the marriage after her husband had died two years ago. TNIE had also reported the marriage in its January 20, 2020 edition. 

