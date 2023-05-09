Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The tragic boat accident in Tanur, which claimed 22 lives, has exposed a big flaw in the state machinery. There are only three surveyors for 2,800 inland vessels, including tourist boats, operating in Kerala. The surveyors, under the ports department, are in charge of the renewal of the boat’s licences. Due to procedural delays, many boats operate without renewing the licence.

Following the Fort Kochi boat tragedy in which a fishing vessel collided with a ferry leaving 11 dead in August 2015, the-then ADGP K Padmakumar conducted a probe into the incident and filed a report before the state government, raising issues related to registration and annual renewal of licences getting affected due to inadequate number of surveyors with the ports department.

According to the Kerala Maritime Board data, there are over 2,800 registered inland vessels in the state.

“As per the staff pattern, one chief surveyor and two surveyors have to inspect the boats. This is not enough to inspect the huge number of vessels, and often proper checking is not done. The ports department does not have a single boat to carry out surprise checks,” a report submitted to the government in 2016.

Tourist boat operators told TNIE that nothing has changed between 2015 and 2023. A tourist boat owner who requested anonymity said that a majority of tourist boats after filing papers of licence renewal have to wait for weeks to complete the procedure.

“The annual check takes place when the boat is in the water. Apart from it, a drydock check takes place once every three years. As we have to spend a huge amount to clear all issues, most boat owners file papers for licence renewal and operate the boats without waiting for the inspection results,” the industry official said. “Suppose there is an inspection in Kochi, the surveyors may be stationed in Kasaragod, making it difficult for them to complete the task,” he said.

Similarly, the ports department has no dedicated boat yards where a boat can be thoroughly checked.

“The inspections take place at private boat yards authorised by the department. The department, other than issuing registration and renewing licences, has no other infrastructure for inspection or enforcement,” he said.

T P Salimkumar, chief executive officer of Kerala Maritime Board, admitted that there is a shortage of surveyors in the department. “We have one registration authority, one chief surveyor and two surveyors now. However, we are able to complete registration and licence renewal without any delay,” he claimed.

On the other hand, surveyors maintain that meeting the deadline is a strenuous task due to the staff shortage. They said that delays are regular in licence renewal procedures.

The surveyors also blamed boat owners for not following the recommendations made during the inspection of a boat annually.

“The boat that capsized in Tanur was surveyed twice and was not granted a licence after it was found that the recommendations given during the inspections were not carried out. Sometimes, we have to inspect the same boat twice or thrice before owners make the required rectifications to get the licence renewed,” he said.

Infrastructure​ shortage

Kerala ports department does not have a single boat to carry out surprise checks

The department does not have the infrastructure for inspection or enforcement activities

Surveyors maintain that meeting deadline is a strenuous task due to staff shortage

