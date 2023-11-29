Home States Kerala

Abduction case in Kerala's Kollam: Police present 30 sketches to 6-year-old, but child unable to recognise

The police will take the statement of three students from Kollam S.N. College who reportedly witnessed the woman assailants at Ashramam Maidanam on Tuesday, shortly after the child was dropped there.

Kerala abduction case

Sketch of a suspected woman in the abduction of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A day after police released a sketch of a man suspected of abducting a six-year-old girl from Oyoor, the police on Wednesday released another sketch, this time that of a woman who is suspected to have played a key role in the abduction.

Despite presenting 30 sketches to the child, there has been no recognition by Abigail. The investigative team, led by DIG R. Nishanthini, plans to create new sketches of the abductors based on Abigail's statement. 

The police have also intensified their investigation in the Varkala and Kappil areas. 

According to the official, there are indications that the gang members, believed to be natives of Kollam, took the child to the Varkala-Kalluvathukkal area. Authorities are also exploring potential motives behind the incident. 

The police will take the statement of three students from Kollam S N College who reportedly witnessed the suspect at Ashramam Maidanam on Tuesday, shortly after the child was dropped there. Furthermore, police suspect the involvement of more women in the abduction.

The scope of the investigation has been broadened to include more police officials from both Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The police are determined to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

