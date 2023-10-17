Home States Kerala

Renowned writer and activist M K Sanoo's wife N Ratnamma passes away in Kochi

N Ratnamma was the daughter of former health minister of Thiru-Kochi state V Madhavan.

N Ratnamma

By Express News Service

KOCHI: N Ratnamma, the wife of writer, critic, and social activist M K Sanu, passed away at her residence 'Sandhya' on Asari Lane at Karikkamuri in Enakulam on Tuesday morning. She was 90.

In in 1953, M K Sanu had married Ratnamma who was 20 years old at the time. Ratnamma has been part of M K Sanu life for around 70 years.

"Though our marriage was very modest, many ministers had attended the wedding as Ratnamma's father was a minister at that time. Union minister K N Katju, state ministers Panampally Govinda Menon, A J John, and T M Varghese had attended the wedding. As we had decided to avoid extravagance, tea and idli were served to the guests instead of Sadya," M K Sanu had said in an interview.

FILE | Prof M K Sanu (96) taking classes for the alumni of Maharaja’s College as part of the ‘Back to Classes’ initiative. (Photo | Express)

Ratnamma is survived by sons M S Ranjith (Retd deputy chief mechanical engineer, Cochin Port), M S Harris (engineer, Dubai), daughters M S Rekha, M S Geetha (Former head of Hindi department, St Paul's College), M S Seetha (Social Welfare Department), sons-in-law C K Krishnan (Indian Aluminium Company), Dr Prasanth Kumar (Retd head of English department, Kalady Sankara University), and daughters-in-law C V Maya, P V Jyothi (Retd Kochi corporation secretary), and Mini (Dubai).

The cremation will be held at Ravipuram Crematorium at 5 pm on Tuesday.

