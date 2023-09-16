Breakthrough in Nipah battle in Kerala as health department confirms index case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The health department officials said that they have achieved a breakthrough in the fight against Nipah in Kerala after they succeeded in establishing the virus infection in the index case on Friday.

Till now it was only an assumption that Muhammad Ali, the patient who died on August 30, was the index case, from whom five others got infected.

The health department could not conduct tests on the samples of Muhammad Sabith, the index case of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode in 2018. His burial was done before it was diagnosed as a Nipah infection. But in the case of Muhammad Ali, the throat swab collected for H1N1 examination was preserved at the hospital where he was treated. A press release from the government said it is a rare achievement to confirm the index case.

Dr Anoop Kumar A S, critical care specialist in Kozhikode, said Iqraa Hospital had the samples of the first deceased, which were taken to test H1N1. “The samples were sent for further testing. Even before the test reports came out, we were sure about the results as all the symptoms were leading towards Nipah,” he said.

“During the first Nipah case in 2018, we didn’t have a sample of Sabith for testing but our assumption regarding the case came true. The index case had given the maximum spread.

By evaluating the spread of the virus now, we assume that there will be another three or four more Nipah-positive cases. With this the health officials will be able to curb the spread of the infection,” he said.

To know if the secondary cases will spread the virus or not, we will have to wait till September 20 to 25, he said.

No need to panic on Nipah: Collector

KOCHI: Even though cases of Nipah are yet to be reported from the district, a few people were admitted to the isolation ward set up at Ernakulam Medical College on Friday. District Collector N S K Umesh said currently, there is no need to worry. “Only a few people are admitted to the isolated wards. But it was only because they were symptomatic,” said the collector.

He said the samples of every suspected case are being sent to the NIV Alappuzha. “The health system of the district is ready to tackle any situation.

We have taken all the precautionary measures,” the collector said. “We are constantly monitoring the fogging and dry day observation in Kochi corporation, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura municipality, where the number of dengue cases is high,” he said.

Nipah certificate: University in MP withdraws order

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Madhya Pradesh has withdrawn its order making the Nipah negative certificate mandatory for students from Kerala following the intervention of the state government. Higher Education Minister R Bindu, in a mail to her counterpart in MP, conveyed the state’s concern over the order. The minister said Nipah has not been reported elsewhere in Kerala other than in Kozhikode and that no student from the district was currently studying at the university.

Telemedicine OP started

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department has started a telemedicine OP to help people with Nipah symptoms consult doctors, without going to hospital. The services of e-Sanjeevani Nipah OPD services will be available from 8 am to 5 pm, said Health Minister Veena George. The platform can be accessed by visiting the website, https://esanjeevaniopd.in/kerala, or downloading the e-Sanjeevani application https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=hied.esanjeevaniabopd.com on mobile.

‘Rare achievement’

It is a rare achievement to confirm index case, says govt

Samples of Muhammad Sabith, the index case of the 2018 Nipah outbreak, could not be tested as his burial was done before it was diagnosed as Nipah

READ HERE

One more person infected with Nipah in Kerala, state govt decides to increase testing

Nipah outbreak: Police take strict action against fake news on social media, held one

Delay in upgrading NIV Alappuzha in Kerala hurting efforts

950 in contact list of Nipah patients

KOZHIKODE: The health department officials said that they have achieved a breakthrough in the fight against Nipah in Kerala after they succeeded in establishing the virus infection in the index case on Friday. Till now it was only an assumption that Muhammad Ali, the patient who died on August 30, was the index case, from whom five others got infected. The health department could not conduct tests on the samples of Muhammad Sabith, the index case of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode in 2018. His burial was done before it was diagnosed as a Nipah infection. But in the case of Muhammad Ali, the throat swab collected for H1N1 examination was preserved at the hospital where he was treated. A press release from the government said it is a rare achievement to confirm the index case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Anoop Kumar A S, critical care specialist in Kozhikode, said Iqraa Hospital had the samples of the first deceased, which were taken to test H1N1. “The samples were sent for further testing. Even before the test reports came out, we were sure about the results as all the symptoms were leading towards Nipah,” he said. “During the first Nipah case in 2018, we didn’t have a sample of Sabith for testing but our assumption regarding the case came true. The index case had given the maximum spread. By evaluating the spread of the virus now, we assume that there will be another three or four more Nipah-positive cases. With this the health officials will be able to curb the spread of the infection,” he said. To know if the secondary cases will spread the virus or not, we will have to wait till September 20 to 25, he said. No need to panic on Nipah: Collector KOCHI: Even though cases of Nipah are yet to be reported from the district, a few people were admitted to the isolation ward set up at Ernakulam Medical College on Friday. District Collector N S K Umesh said currently, there is no need to worry. “Only a few people are admitted to the isolated wards. But it was only because they were symptomatic,” said the collector. He said the samples of every suspected case are being sent to the NIV Alappuzha. “The health system of the district is ready to tackle any situation. We have taken all the precautionary measures,” the collector said. “We are constantly monitoring the fogging and dry day observation in Kochi corporation, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura municipality, where the number of dengue cases is high,” he said. Nipah certificate: University in MP withdraws order Thiruvananthapuram: The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Madhya Pradesh has withdrawn its order making the Nipah negative certificate mandatory for students from Kerala following the intervention of the state government. Higher Education Minister R Bindu, in a mail to her counterpart in MP, conveyed the state’s concern over the order. The minister said Nipah has not been reported elsewhere in Kerala other than in Kozhikode and that no student from the district was currently studying at the university. Telemedicine OP started Thiruvananthapuram: The health department has started a telemedicine OP to help people with Nipah symptoms consult doctors, without going to hospital. The services of e-Sanjeevani Nipah OPD services will be available from 8 am to 5 pm, said Health Minister Veena George. The platform can be accessed by visiting the website, https://esanjeevaniopd.in/kerala, or downloading the e-Sanjeevani application https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=hied.esanjeevaniabopd.com on mobile. ‘Rare achievement’ It is a rare achievement to confirm index case, says govt Samples of Muhammad Sabith, the index case of the 2018 Nipah outbreak, could not be tested as his burial was done before it was diagnosed as Nipah READ HERE One more person infected with Nipah in Kerala, state govt decides to increase testing Nipah outbreak: Police take strict action against fake news on social media, held one Delay in upgrading NIV Alappuzha in Kerala hurting efforts 950 in contact list of Nipah patients