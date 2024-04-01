Kochi village’s struggle for fresh air draws NGT’s attention

KOCHI: Taking cognisance suo motu on the report published by TNIE on February 23 (Begging for Breath: Trapped between industries Kochi residents gasp for fresh air), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit reports on April 4.

The order, issued on March 13, said the matter will be listed before the NGT at Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg in New Delhi on the said date.

The TNIE report highlighted the plight of residents of Ayyankuzhi village in Ambalamugal, a strip of land sandwiched between the walls of the Kochi refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL). Of the 41 families that inhabited the village, only 29 remain while the rest have left mainly owing to pollution. The residents also claim the industrial units encroached on 9.5 acres of land in the village,

Deepesh V, CPCB coordinator (Kerala & Lakshwadeep) said they have submitted a report before the NGT based on the cases filed by residents against BPCL in 2022.

“We have submitted a preliminary report. The board will be able to take any action once it is passed to the southern bench of NGT,” he said.

KSPCB chief engineer (Ernakulam) Babu Raj said they are yet to file their findings. “We cannot disclose more about the report. We haven’t conducted any surveys following the issuance of the notice. The report to be filed will mention details of our previous inspections. Any further action will be taken only after NGT’s directive,” he said.