Kochi village’s struggle for fresh air draws NGT’s attention

KOCHI: Taking cognisance suo motu on the report published by TNIE on February 23 (Begging for Breath: Trapped between industries Kochi residents gasp for fresh air), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit reports on April 4.
The order, issued on March 13, said the matter will be listed before the NGT at Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg in New Delhi on the said date.
The TNIE report highlighted the plight of residents of Ayyankuzhi village in Ambalamugal, a strip of land sandwiched between the walls of the Kochi refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL). Of the 41 families that inhabited the village, only 29 remain while the rest have left mainly owing to pollution. The residents also claim the industrial units encroached on 9.5 acres of land in the village,
Deepesh V, CPCB coordinator (Kerala & Lakshwadeep) said they have submitted a report before the NGT based on the cases filed by residents against BPCL in 2022.
“We have submitted a preliminary report. The board will be able to take any action once it is passed to the southern bench of NGT,” he said.
KSPCB chief engineer (Ernakulam) Babu Raj said they are yet to file their findings. “We cannot disclose more about the report. We haven’t conducted any surveys following the issuance of the notice. The report to be filed will mention details of our previous inspections. Any further action will be taken only after NGT’s directive,” he said.
‘BPCL asked to pay Rs 2 crore solatium in ’22’
In 2022, the NGT, while hearing the complaint filed by Vipin Nath A V and Sinu C Jacob of Kakkad Kara, N G Soman and K J Mani, directed BPCL to pay compensation.
“The NGT judgment of April 19, 2022, directed BPCL to pay a compensation of Rs 2 crore. The complaints were raised on the grounds of facing difficulties owing to the operation of BPCL’s PDPP project, which is due to the lack of Green Belt or Buffer Zone between the Industrial Zone and Residential Zone. However, BPCL managed to secure a stay from the SC,” said Deepesh.
Medical camp’s findings: In 2023, following the Kerala HC’s intervention, the Ernakulam district medical office organised a medical camp in Ayyankuzhi. As per its data, 85 persons (44 females and 41 males) were examined. Dyspnea on exertion, cough, nasal allergy, recurrent respiratory infections, chest heaviness and fatigue were the common ailments detected. At least seven people were found to be suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.