Lok Sabha polls: SDPI backs UDF in Kerala, Congress to discuss before accepting support

KOCHI: The Kerala unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) announced that it will extend its support to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. "We have decided not to field any candidates in Kerala. However, nationwide, 18 candidates of SDPI are contesting in the election. The move comes as Congress is leading the INDIA alliance nationwide," said Ashraf Moulavi, the state president of SDPI Kerala, here on Monday.

The party unit has not yet decided on campaigning for UDF candidates in the state. "We have not made any agreement with UDF," he said. The SDPI said that the votes it received ranged from 3,513 in Kottayam (the lowest) to 47,853 in Malappuram (the highest) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where it contested in all the 20 constituencies in Kerala. It contested only in 10 constituencies in 2019.

"The number of branches and votes has increased over the last 10 years. It will help the alliance," he emphasized, adding that the Congress party's position on implementing programmes like the caste census and challenges to constitutional values and secularism during the BJP government's rule have influenced the decision.

Asked about the SDPI's decision to support the UDF in the state, MM Hassan, the KPCC interim president, said that he does not have any information about the move and that the party will have to discuss it. "I don't have any prior information about SDPI's support. If they have decided to support us, we will discuss and decide. The party officials have to discuss before accepting the support from any party," he said.

"The Congress or UDF in the state has not approached us. However, several candidates of all parties have. The growth of the party is our priority. The decisions are being made keeping that in mind," added Moulavi.