'Rahul Gandhi should explain his position...' says BJP after SDPI extends support to Congress-led UDF in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP Kerala President K Surendran has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his position on the declaration by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to extend unconditional support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections SDPI is widely considered to be the political outfit of the banned terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

Referring to SDPI's support for the Congress, Surendran said, "Now SDPI has openly declared support for the Congress party in all 20 constituencies. We all know why PFI was banned. SDPI and PFI have openly declared to kill Hindus and Christians, destroy temples, churches and attack BJP leaders and religious leaders. The SDPI is an organisation which is trying to disintegrate the nation. Rahul Gandhi should explain his position on this open declaration."

Hitting out at the Congress for accepting SDPI's support, the BJP leader said, "Such a party has declared support to Congress. Congress has said it will welcome support from all sides. Rahul Gandhi must make his stand clear. The Wayanad MP, who speaks about secularism day and night, should explain this."

The Union Home Ministry had in September 2022 declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'. It had said that PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order, etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.