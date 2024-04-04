Congress rejects SDPI support in Kerala for Lok Sabha election but welcomes individual voters

Interestingly, Congress state president K Sudhakaran who is defending his seat in Kannur Lok Sabha constituency had told reporters there on Wednesday that the UDF will accept the support from anyone, including the CPM. But in less than 24 hours, Satheesan and Hassan decided against it.

"The Congress will oppose both majority and minority communalism. We view the support extended by SDPI in the same way. An individual can cast his/her vote as per their wish. But we don't see the communal outfits extending their support to us in the same way. It looks like as if the CPM says that we had accepted their support", said Satheesan.

He also demanded to know whether the LDF has the guts to reject such an offer of support if it's extended to the LDF. Hassan cast serious aspersions against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comparing him with Joseph Goebbbels, a Nazi politician and chief propagandist of the Nazi Party.