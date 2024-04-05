Chargesheet against top Kerala cops in Monson Mavunkal case

Crime Branch chargesheet stated that Lakshman and Surendran had financial transactions with Monson. Surendran received money from Monson through the bank account of his wife Bindu. Both IPS officers were aware of the bogus activities of Monson and they visited the conman’s house multiple times. It was Santhosh who made sculptures which Monson claimed as antiques acquired from various parts of the world paying a heft price. It was Santhosh’s artworks, including the ‘Staff of Moses,’ that Monson falsely claimed to be antiques.

The case is that Monson swindled Rs 10 crore from six businessmen in Kozhikode. He took the businessmen into confidence claiming that there were crores of rupees in his international bank account which had not been cleared by the Union government due to legal issues. The allegation against Sudhakaran is that he received Rs 10 lakh from Monson.

