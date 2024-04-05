CPM, Congress move EC against Doordarshan telecasting 'The Kerala Story'

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Kerala's ruling Left front and opposition UDF moved the Election Commission of India against Doordarshan telecasting the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'. The film is scheduled to be telecast through DD National Channel on Friday at 8 pm.
Coming down heavily on the film, the CPM leadership said telecasting it will impair free and fair elections. Telecasting the film with a divisive plot will create mutual hatred between different religious groups and cause tensions. The movie should not be screened on any day before all phases of the Loksabha election is over, demanded CPM state secretary MV Govindan.
He pointed out that, in an unprecedented manner, Doordarshan has been giving wide publicity to the proposed telecast through social media. Terming it as the national premiere of the film, there are promotional videos and posts saying “the story of Kerala that shocked the whole world," “uncovering the truth that was kept hidden,” and “a heart wrenching story.”
"Timing of the proposed telecast, in the brink of elections, that too when the campaigning is gaining heightened momentum, gives rise to genuine doubts, as it has the propensity to garner/generate votes for candidates pursuing sectarian ideologies. Telecast of such a controversial film with a divisive plot at this juncture will certainly create mutual hatred between different religious groups and cause tensions. The widely advertised screening of such a film though the widely viewed DD National Channel will aggravate the situation," said Govindan in his letter.
The CPM urged the Election Commission to give directives to the union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharati Corporation and Doordarshan not to telecast the film through any of its channels, including DD National, either on Friday or any other day before all phases of Lok Sabha elections are over.
In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan termed the decision to telecast the movie a violation of the model code of conduct. Terming the movie extremely malicious, Satheesan urged the Election Commission to direct Doordarshan to withdraw from telecasting the same.
The decision by the Central Government to telecast the movie via Doordarshan before the Loksabha election is a tacit effort to divide society on religious grounds to further the electoral prospects of the ruling BJP. The decision is a direct insult to the people of Kerala. It is also in violation of model poll conduct, which forbids any effort to divide society on religious lines, he pointed out.
"Kerala Story is a propaganda film based on extremely false premises and attempts to paint a bleak picture of the people of the state. I believe this is part of Sangh Parivaar's poisonous agenda to divide the Country along communal lines," said Satheesan.