CPM, Congress move EC against Doordarshan telecasting 'The Kerala Story'

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Kerala's ruling Left front and opposition UDF moved the Election Commission of India against Doordarshan telecasting the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'. The film is scheduled to be telecast through DD National Channel on Friday at 8 pm.



Coming down heavily on the film, the CPM leadership said telecasting it will impair free and fair elections. Telecasting the film with a divisive plot will create mutual hatred between different religious groups and cause tensions. The movie should not be screened on any day before all phases of the Loksabha election is over, demanded CPM state secretary MV Govindan.

He pointed out that, in an unprecedented manner, Doordarshan has been giving wide publicity to the proposed telecast through social media. Terming it as the national premiere of the film, there are promotional videos and posts saying “the story of Kerala that shocked the whole world," “uncovering the truth that was kept hidden,” and “a heart wrenching story.”