GULP! It’s hot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The scorching summer has emerged as an unexpected adversary for the candidates and political party workers electioneering for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
However, they are cautious. Every few minutes of shouting slogans and travelling during campaigning, the workers and candidates are gulping down water to avoid dehydration and the resulting sun stroke.
The weather situation is especially bad in Palakkad, which is locked in a triangular fight between sitting MP and UDF candidate V K Sreekandan, LDF candidate A Vijayaraghavan and NDA pick C Krishnakumar.
However, an unfazed Sreekandan told TNIE that the day-by-day rise in mercury levels has not affected his campaign even a little bit. According to Sreekandan, he is one person who has underwent “test by fire.”
Born and brought up in Palakkad, one of the most humid districts in Kerala, Sreekandan recalls that last summer, temperature there had touched 42 degrees Celsius.
“Since I am a local lad, I am accustomed to the humidity here. However, it must be hard for those outstation candidates and party workers. Ever since my campaign started, I have been extremely careful in what I consume. I also ensure that I drink several litres of water every day to stay hydrated,” Sreekandan said.
Unfortunately, two of his party workers fell victims to sun stroke, the MP said, adding, “My campaigning starts at 8 am and pauses at 11am. Post lunch, we resume campaigning from 4 pm and continue until 10pm.
Krishnakumar, Sreekandan’s rival, has excluded non-vegetarian food from his menu in view of the intense heat wave. He said Mundur in Palakkad clocked 40 degrees Celsius recently, the maximum temperature so far.
“Besides drinking large quantities of water, I consume buttermilk. I drink tea only in the morning. I have excluded juice from my diet to cut down on my sugar intake during these days of hectic electioneering,” Krishnakumar told TNIE.
In neighbouring Vadakara, LDF candidate K K Shailaja has switched up her wardrobe to combat the heat, wearing only handloom cotton sarees while campaigning. As for food, she prefers fish curry and sambar, and has distanced herself from meat this summer.
“I feel there is higher humidity in hilly areas. In fact, I am now off to campaign in Perambra, which is very humid,” Shailaja said, her throat sore, an aftermath of dust allergy. The former health minister said heat waves have gripped the entire Malabar region this time.
“Though I start campaigning at 8am, I make sure to take a break between noon and 3pm. It’s not strictly a break though as that’s when family meetings are held indoors. I have excluded meat from my diet and prefer fish curry meals with sambar and moru. However, I cannot have it at present due to sore throat,” the Mattannur MLA said.
Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil of the UDF and NDA candidate Praphul Krishnan are Shailaja’s primary rivals in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.
In Thrissur, UDF candidate K Muraleedharan said he is not taking any special precaution in view of the summer. “I consume ice-cold water even when it is cold outside; it is my mantra to stay healthy,” Muraleedharan, the sitting Vadakara MP, said.
It’s true. One can spot dozens of cold water bottles stocked in Muraleedharan’s campaign vehicle. He also said he has no issue consuming both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food even as mercury levels rise with each passing day.
“For lunch, I eat whatever the party workers arrange. I don’t compromise on my sleep at night and ensure that I eat idli with chutney/sambar, which is good for digestion,” said Muraleedharan. He is pitted against NDA candidate Suresh Gopi and LDF candidate V S Sunilkumar, the former agriculture minister.
Brace for impact
Things are not looking good for Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 12 districts until Thursday
(April 11), indicating an increase in maximum temperature. Barring Idukki and Wayanad, all other districts will see maximum temperatures rise by two to four degrees above normal. Like every summer, Palakkad will be the hottest with maximum temperatures likely to be around 41 degrees Celsius.