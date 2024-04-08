GULP! It’s hot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The scorching summer has emerged as an unexpected adversary for the candidates and political party workers electioneering for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

However, they are cautious. Every few minutes of shouting slogans and travelling during campaigning, the workers and candidates are gulping down water to avoid dehydration and the resulting sun stroke.

The weather situation is especially bad in Palakkad, which is locked in a triangular fight between sitting MP and UDF candidate V K Sreekandan, LDF candidate A Vijayaraghavan and NDA pick C Krishnakumar.

However, an unfazed Sreekandan told TNIE that the day-by-day rise in mercury levels has not affected his campaign even a little bit. According to Sreekandan, he is one person who has underwent “test by fire.”

Born and brought up in Palakkad, one of the most humid districts in Kerala, Sreekandan recalls that last summer, temperature there had touched 42 degrees Celsius.

“Since I am a local lad, I am accustomed to the humidity here. However, it must be hard for those outstation candidates and party workers. Ever since my campaign started, I have been extremely careful in what I consume. I also ensure that I drink several litres of water every day to stay hydrated,” Sreekandan said.