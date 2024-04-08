INTERVIEW | Modi is our candidate in all constituencies in Kerala: Prakash Javadekar

KOCHI: Former Union Minister and BJP’s Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar is confident that the party will win at least five seats from the state this Lok Sabha election.
In an interview with the TNIE, he says there is a significant shift in the mindset of Keralites, who increasingly acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance and vision. Excerpts.
You have claimed that BJP would win at least five seats in Kerala. How is that possible?
Earlier, we were saying at least five seats, but now we are confident in saying five plus. Last time we garnered over three lakh votes in four constituencies, and this time we’re poised to win those and others as well.
Furthermore, the BJP will emerge as the party with the largest number of MPs from south India, and we will lead the largest alliance with the highest number of MPs in the region. Those who propagate the notion that the BJP is solely a party of the north are mistaken; people have rejected this divisive narrative of south versus north. India is unified, and all Indians stand as one.
How do you assess BJP’s campaigning in Kerala?
Two realisations have dawned upon people. First, Narendra Modi is set to return as Prime Minister, and why waste votes elsewhere.
Second, both the LDF and the UDF primarily cater to their party loyalists, while Modi’s policies extend benefits to all eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of religion. The introduction of Economically Backward Classes reservation has particularly impressed the populace, as it includes poor Muslims and Christians, among others. The desire for Kerala’s development is palpable, with one recurring question: Why do Kerala’s youth migrate in large numbers? The answer lies in the lack of job prospects due to the lack of industrialisation.
Is the BJP focused on highlighting Modi’s guarantee in Kerala?
No, Modi’s performance in Kerala. We are not saying guarantee. Over the past 40 months, he has provided free rice to 1.5 crore people, and he has promised to continue this for another 60 months. Additionally, 50 lakh youth and women have benefitted from Mudra loans, while 53 lakh houses have been linked to Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts, facilitating direct benefit transfers. Modi’s policies are inclusive and aimed at benefiting all citizens.
You are highlighting the PFI ban also, isn’t it?
It’s a ban on a violent terrorist outfit. However, the Congress is now taking their support. The Communists have been found manufacturing bombs. Both parties are in decline. In West Bengal, despite ruling for 30 years each, both parties now have zero MLAs. A similar fate awaits them in Kerala.
Under your stewardship, BJP in Kerala had launched a Christian outreach programme. How does it benefit the party?
Yes, the Christians welcomed us wholeheartedly. Everyday, they are seeing huge processions for Palestine, but not a word of condemnation for Hamas, not a word of condemnation for the terror attack in Russia or appreciation for the PFI ban. Therefore, people will vote for BJP this time. Modi is our candidate everywhere, and the local candidate is the representative of Modi. Let us understand we are all reaching out to Muslim friends on Eid Day also. See India is culturally one.
What are the other issues you are highlighting?
See, we will be giving charge sheets on both the LDF and the UDF. Corruption, crime, family rule, dynasty what is this? CPM was not known for dynasty but now the CM, daughter and son-in-law. It’s one family rule.
There have been allegations that the recent raids in connection with the Karuvanur scam are politically motivated.
Now there are 12 cooperatives ED has given an affidavit. It is public document.
There are allegations that ED’s raids and arrests of opposition leaders during election time are a political game.
See, ED inquiry is a continuous process. When Lalu was arrested in 1997, was Modi in government? No. Similarly, when A Raja faced imprisonment, it wasn’t under a BJP government. Whether it’s Hemant Soren or Kejriwal’s arrest, it’s due to their sins. Investigations are continuous, regardless of the ruling party.