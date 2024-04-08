INTERVIEW | Modi is our candidate in all constituencies in Kerala: Prakash Javadekar

KOCHI: Former Union Minister and BJP’s Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar is confident that the party will win at least five seats from the state this Lok Sabha election.

In an interview with the TNIE, he says there is a significant shift in the mindset of Keralites, who increasingly acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance and vision. Excerpts.

You have claimed that BJP would win at least five seats in Kerala. How is that possible?

Earlier, we were saying at least five seats, but now we are confident in saying five plus. Last time we garnered over three lakh votes in four constituencies, and this time we’re poised to win those and others as well.

Furthermore, the BJP will emerge as the party with the largest number of MPs from south India, and we will lead the largest alliance with the highest number of MPs in the region. Those who propagate the notion that the BJP is solely a party of the north are mistaken; people have rejected this divisive narrative of south versus north. India is unified, and all Indians stand as one.