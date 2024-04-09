'Kerala Story' screening: RSS targeting minorities; don’t fall into their trap, says Pinarayi

KOLLAM: Following the screening of the controversial film 'Kerala Story’ at Idukki Diocese on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the issue on Tuesday, emphasizing that the Sangh Parivar's targeting of minorities extends beyond Muslims.

"RSS is targeting our minority communities. RSS is trying to turn one section of the community against another. Don't fall into that trap, and don't be a part of the Sangh Parivar agenda. This movie is said to be the story of Kerala. But it is full of blatant lies. Kerala is a land of brotherhood. We have been trying to develop such a country since the Renaissance period," said the Chief Minister.,’’ stated the Chief Minister during a media briefing in Kollam.

Critiquing the screening of such films as an attempt to malign Kerala's image, he added, "They seek to portray Kerala as a hotbed of communalism, which couldn't be further from the truth. Ours is a society where people of all castes and creeds coexist peacefully.

The Idukki diocese of the Syro Malabar church screened the film as part of an awareness session for students in classes on Sunday. As per church officials, a film was screened to raise awareness among children against teenagers being lured by love and being misused. The screening of the film brought criticism from both the UDF and LDF camps. However, the NDA camp welcomed the screening of the film.