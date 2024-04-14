With strong candidates and tough competition, Kerala's Vadakara remain calm before election storm

More than a hundred men and a few women make a mad rush for attention in a manner that could put to shame even the most boisterous of crowds in front of beverage outlets. Visibly excited, eyes glittering and gesturing feverishly, they choose, call out to salesmen and point to their favourites. Sparklers, fire-pots, rockets and fountains are the most sought-after.

The past three days have seen an incessant flow of customers to the 10-day-old outlet — Consumer Fire Works — at Keezhariyoor, near Meppayur, en route to Perambra. On the eve of Vishu, people have come from as far as Kozhikode, Mananthavady and Kannur, even as a thick smell of gunpowder envelops the immediate surrounding.

Some outlets in the area register cracker sales to the tune of `7-8 lakh per day. “Last time, we got close to 15,000 requests online asking for an outlet here. Now at least 5,000 people come here daily. In fact, we haven’t been able to close the shop at night for the past three days,” says proprietor Jithesh K T, gesturing towards the scores hovering around the stall.

Ironically, the cracker frenzy seems like the proverbial calm before the storm, waiting to implode and thereby expose the volatile electoral underbelly. What better day to assess the electoral pulse of Vadakara than during this ‘cracker-filled’ Vishu! In an election where the politics of violence has gained unexpected traction, especially after the country bomb blast at Panur, ‘cracker’ markets seem to embody the stark contrasts of the voter psyche.

The notorious killing fields of Kannur often come alive in the pockets of Nadapuram and Panur in the Vadakara parliamentary constituency.

“Show me one person who’s not involved directly or indirectly in bomb-making. It’s almost like a cottage industry there. It’s wrong to point fingers at just one party. All of them engage in bomb-making. Just that only a few are exposed,” avers Vijayan of Pattanippara near Perambra.