Lush greenery, stark misery: Election vignettes from Kerala's Achankovil forest

In spite of the facilities that the governments claim to have given, most families depend on the jungle for forest produce as a means of livelihood. At times, they work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. But foraying into the forest is what sustains their lives, says 48-year-old Yasodharan.

Venturing out into the deep forest to collect honey, kunthirikkam and vayana is often more than an adventure. The forest department has given them passes through the Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) to enter the forest and stay for days. Going in batches of two-three families, they settle into camps, once inside the deep jungle.

The Achankovil Forest division has three forest ranges -- Achankovil, Kallar and Kanayar.

A two-week-long stay in the jungle, braving wild animal attacks bring in around Rs 500 per day, depending on the season.

Back home too, animals pose a major threat to their daily lives. While wild boars pose the biggest challenge, monkeys comprise the nuisance factor. Elephants and bisons too play their part in making life miserable for the tribals here.

Trade unions of plantation workers affiliated to various political parties are active in the region. While Suku claims things have improved of late, most families here seem to be in dire straits, as they go on to narrate a plethora of woes that await them everyday. That almost none of them have title deeds remains their biggest concern.

"The tribal families were given land of upto 4 acres under the Forest Rights Act for farming and housing. It can be treated as own land and handed over to future generations. But since it's forest land, it cannot be sold. No title deeds will be given. But as per the latest amendment brought in by the Union Government, those residing inside the forest before 1977 would be given title deed after joint survey by the forest and revenue departments," pointed out ex-forest minister K Raju, who represented Punalur in the Kerala Assembly.

'We won't even have a place to be buried'

Authorities do take steps to ensure that children here go to school without fail.

Thirty-two-year-old Sheeba and 37-year-old Santhosh have four children. Plus two student Sajesh, Agesh of ninth class, Sibijth of sixth and Abhi, a class three student at Orukunnu, a local school here. Two of them stay at a hostel, while the other two make use of the school bus. But often they miss school, as they go with Santhosh and Sheeba into the jungle.

"The government has taken steps to ensure better living conditions for them. In addition to free ration, hostel and travel facilities are given. Still a section of them choose to depend on forest produce. Kids often fail to attend school, as families take them along while going to jungle," adds K Raju.

With families spreading out, better housing is an urgent requirement for most. But having waited for long, most of them are desperate and have given up hopes.

Fifty-five-year-old Subitha lives in a what could be termed a ramshackle hut. Covered with tarpaulin sheets, traditional mats and supported by bamboo poles, the tiny shack could put even the most humble abode to shame.

"I've been waiting 12 years for a house. They don't even tell us when, or whether it'll be done. But it's fine. I don't want to talk about it," says Subitha with a resigned look. She's convinced that only through party network, such government facilities can be availed.

If Subitha, one of the first-generation tribals to move into the colony, finds herself in a precarious situation, a more painful picture awaits you a couple of kilometres down the forest path.

"No land. No title deed. At times, pensions too are delayed. We stay next to a water body, but water scarcity remains a routine affair. We have been on the margins for more than half a century. Promises galore, as polls approach, but to no avail. It seems, we'll end up with nothing. Even when I die, I won't get a final resting place." Tears seem to have long dried up, as 76-year-old Sarasamma speaks with innate indifference.

"Hey, cheer up!" consoles a pleasant-looking Zeenath Beevi, her next-door neighbour. "But it's true. We won't even have a place to be buried," echoes the 73-year-old a little while later.

'Once in power, they fail to even recognise us'

Close to 38 families, most of them settled at Padinjare Puramboke here for over five decades, are in dire straits. Most don’t have even an inch of land in their name. They have been living in shacks dubbed as houses, a few metres away from the road. Title deeds were promised, or rather are promised every time elections knock at their doors. But they continue living in these shacks, long after polls are over.

They are located only a couple of kilometres away from the sleepy township of Achankovil that serves as a constant reminder of all that they lack in life.

"Oh, you've come to ask us about elections? When candidates come to meet us, they are full of promises. Once they assume power, they are unable to even recognise us," share Manoharan and Indira, a couple with reluctant smiles perched on their faces.