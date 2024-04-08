Wayanad Election Notes: The solitude of Kerala's most famous tribal activist

As she continues to get targeted for allying with the BJP-led NDA, an exasperated Janu points out that when leaders from the Congress or the Left parties cross over to the BJP, it is perceived as quite normal.

For instance, recently, late Chief Minister K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal and former Chief Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the BJP. There was not much uproar when these leaders joined the BJP. But when Janu's outfit joins NDA, it is seen as "betrayal of the tribals."

In the first place, mainstream political parties have no room for us. But they will hurl stones at us for no valid reasons, she complains.

The late CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had described Janu as an "opportunist" who lacked consistency.

Whatever, today Janu perseveres against all odds in her struggle against oppression of Dalits and the Tribals in a state which claims 100 percent literacy and prides itself in political and social progress.

At times she sounds frustrated. "What Kerala model?," she asks and replies, "It's the old feudal system which persists in Kerala in another form."

"Politicians have replaced feudal landlords. That's the only change Kerala society has witnessed in the decades since independence," she affirms, referring to how the society keeps Dalits and the Adivasis away from the mainstream.

"We won't be allowed to come up in life. The society won't even recognise us as humans," she avers during a freewheeling chat (over phone) with The New Indian Express.

"The political parties, including the one which claims to work for the Thozhilali Vargam (working class) don't want the party workers to come up in life. The parties use the workers as pawns and abandon them when they were of no use to the party," she says.

Janu had recently published her autobiography titled Adimamakka.

"I've not gone to a school," she reminds me and adds, "if this book was written by someone from the privileged class who had not been to a school, the media and the society would have lauded the book and the author, debated extensively about it and the work would have ended up as a bestseller."

Was she disappointed after she was not fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad constituency?

"I didn't have any expectations. By now, I've realised that no political parties want Dalits and Adivasis to be part of any political movements. Since independence, nothing has changed for us in this country. Kerala, above all, is notorious for human rights violations and oppression of Dalits and the Adivasis. Slavery exists in various forms in Kerala," she claimed.