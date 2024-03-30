'No one wants to stay here anymore': The unflattering Kerala story Bonacaud Junction has to tell

73-year old Mookkamma sits in habitual melancholy in front of her dilapidated house at Bonacaud Junction. Poverty, her ramshackle house and an unemployed limping husband weigh heavily on her droopy shoulders.

Both Mookkamma and her husband were plantation workers. With pending pensions from the government and delayed pensions from the factory they were employed in, it is no little effort that she has to put to make ends meet.

"The house has worn out due to heavy rains. It can fall on us anytime. Whenever we ask, officials say money has been sanctioned for renovation. But those have proven to be mere words. Our situation remains the same. It seems we will die before any money comes in. There is no end to our miseries, irrespective of who is in power," rues Mookkamma.

She is speaking from Bonacaud, a quaint place in the shadow of the majestic Agasthyamalai and amidst the wilderness of the Paruthippally and Peppara sanctuaries.

Since the closure of Mahavir Plantations about two decades ago, the place has turned desolate. The factory's closure cast a pall of economic despair over its inhabitants.

The settlement huts of estate workers, Layam, has 120 families at present. The renovation of these huts is a long-pending issue.

These families once had members working in Mahavir plantations that shut down in 2000. They now rely on MGNREGA and state-provided rations for survival.