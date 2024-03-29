Kerala LS polls: Parties compete to attract voters with catchy taglines

KOTTAYAM: Creating a captivating slogan for an advertisement can be a daunting task, but crafting a compelling tagline for a candidate’s election campaign is even more challenging. It requires words that resonate with people of all ages and leaves a lasting impact. In the realm of election campaigns, taglines have become a crucial element in capturing the attention of voters.

Candidates and parties are putting in extensive efforts to create concise and engaging taglines that will resonate with all. Parties have assembled specialised teams to create taglines for every stage of the campaign. Different taglines are crafted for posters, reels, and even election notices for each candidate, all aimed at making a memorabl e impression on the electorate.