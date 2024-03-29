Kerala LS polls: Parties compete to attract voters with catchy taglines
KOTTAYAM: Creating a captivating slogan for an advertisement can be a daunting task, but crafting a compelling tagline for a candidate’s election campaign is even more challenging. It requires words that resonate with people of all ages and leaves a lasting impact. In the realm of election campaigns, taglines have become a crucial element in capturing the attention of voters.
Candidates and parties are putting in extensive efforts to create concise and engaging taglines that will resonate with all. Parties have assembled specialised teams to create taglines for every stage of the campaign. Different taglines are crafted for posters, reels, and even election notices for each candidate, all aimed at making a memorabl e impression on the electorate.
“We have assembled a dedicated team to brainstorm and create taglines. Typically, we provide them with the central concept, and they work their magic to produce taglines that resonate with our target audience,” said M Monichan, who coordinates the poster designing of UDF candidates in Kottayam and Idukki.
For instance, the tagline of LDF candidate Thomas Chazhikadan for Kottayam highlights his accomplishments as an MP and the progress he has brought to the constituency. Chazhikadan’s taglines such as “Irupathil Onnaman” (first among 20), “Onnamanu oru vote” (A vote for the number one), and “Karuthalayi Kavalaayi” (with care and protection) emphasize his track record and commitment.
On the other hand, the tagline of the UDF candidate incorporates more youth-oriented language and pays homage to his lineage as the son of K M George, one of the founders of the Kerala Congress. These include, ‘Kunjoonjinte Kottayathu K M Georginte puthran’ (K M George’s son in Oommen Chandy’s Kottayam), ‘Koode Undu Kottayam’ (Kottayam is with you) and ‘Kaividilla Kottayam’ (Kottayam won’t let you down) etc.
Meanwhile, NDA predominantly focuses on the achievements of the Narendra Modiled government. NDA’s taglines include ‘Modi’s Guarantee, a new Kerala,’ ‘Kottayathinu Kavalayi’ etc.