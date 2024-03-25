Kerala LS polls: Battle between Premachandran, Mukesh and Krishnakumar for Kollam seat

KOLLAM: As summer sets in, the temperatures in the election campaign for Kerala's Kollam Lok Sabha seat also continue to rise.

Sitting MP and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N K Premachandran is facing a tough challenge from the ruling LDF's CPI(M) MLA and film-star-turned-politician M Mukesh in Kollam, known for its famous cashew processing units.

Fielding film-star-turned-politician G Krishnakumar, the BJP is also trying its luck in the constituency which is dominated by Hindus.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Opposition Congress-led UDF's ally RSP's leader Premachandran had won with 4,99,677 votes out of the total 9,68,123 against his nearest rival, ruling CPI(M)'s K N Balagopal, who secured 3,50,821.

It was 33 degrees Celsius in this highly humid coastal town at 12:30 pm when the PTI team met Mukesh, who represents Kollam in the state Assembly, here yesterday.

Clad in a white shirt and white dhoti, LDF candidate Mukesh stepped out of an ordinary MUV and walked towards the fishermen at the Kollam harbour.

The enthusiastic crowd raised slogans in favour of the actor and two-time MLA.

They presented him with a palm leaf cap, a traditional one used by the fishermen community, to shield from the scorching sun.

Mukesh walked through the harbour greeting the fishermen and sought their votes.

Later, they presented him with an amount from their daily wages towards his deposit money in the election.

"I do not want to be overconfident and minimise the opposition candidates. My voters know what I have been doing for them as an MLA for the last two terms, and I seek votes based on what I have done for them," Mukesh told PTI after collecting the deposit amount from the fishermen.

Mukesh has been a known face for Malayalam movie lovers for the last 41 years, and he feels that familiarity helps him converse more confidently with the voters.

"They listen more carefully and affectionately because of my career in the movies," Mukesh said.

The "In Harihar Nagar" actor, who was in his second round of campaigning, is happy about the attention he receives from people.

He believes that he can manage both his film and political careers effectively.

"My father was a communist and a panchayat president. I have seen him doing theatre in the evenings and very successfully managing his political role. That is my inspiration," Mukesh said.

After a quick tender coconut refreshment, he then moved on to the district hospital, where he sat with the superintendent for some time and met the voters.