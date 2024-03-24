Kerala: BJP fields its state president Surendran against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

KOCHI: In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its state president K Surendran from Wayanad, who is pitted against Congress's Rahul Gandhi and CPI's Annie Raja.

The saffron party has also announced candidates in the remaining three constituencies in Kerala -- Dr K S Radhakrishnan in Ernakulam, Dr T N Sarasu in Alathur and actor G Krishnakumar in Kollam.

However, the big surprise came at Wayanad, a constituency that has attracted national interest after the war of words between the INDIA block alliance partners Congress and CPI over Rahul Gandhi's candidature.

Party insiders said the move to field Surendran in Wayanad is a strong message from BJP's national leadership that the party is ready for a big fight in the hill constituency.