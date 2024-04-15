BJP's idea that India should have only one leader is insulting: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

WAYANAD: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of imposing the idea of "one leader in the country" and said it was an "insult" to the people of the nation.

India is like a bouquet of flowers and each one has to be respected because it promotes the beauty of entire bouquet, the Wayanad MP said.

"This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian," he said.

Gandhi was addressing party workers and voters in this high range constituency after a massive road show as part of his election campaign.