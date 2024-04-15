PM Narendra Modi assures action in Karuvannur Case; addresses BJP workers in Kunnamkulam

THRISSUR: Slamming the LDF led state government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that what happened in Karuvannur was looting by the left and BJP would go to any extent for the depositors of the Karuvannur bank to get back their money. He was addressing the audience at Kunnamkulam as a part of BJP's election campaign on Monday.
In the speech, Modi mentioned Thriprayar Sree Rama Temple, as the Ayodhya of South India. He also expressed being proud to be in Kerala during Vishu celebrations and upcoming Thrissur Pooram.
"While the NDA led government is taking the country forward, UDF and LDF are lagging the development projects in Kerala. When the central government try to develop national highway, the left government is trying to stop it. It is the character of left not to allow development, be it in Tripura or Bengal where they were in power," he said.
In his speech, Modi also mentioned that political murders were happening even on college campuses in Kerala, indirectly indicating the death of Sidharth at Pookode Veterinary College. He added that the state government gives protection to those organizations that destroy social harmony.
Criticizing the state government's inefficiency in resolving the Karuvannur scam, Modi alleged that the left government is innovating ways for looting the public. Modi didn't hesitate to pinpoint that CPM leaders had benefited from the Karuvannur scam.
"Karuvannur bank scam is an example of the left's attempt to loot public money. CPM leaders looted money from the bank where people from middle class and lower middle families invested their hard-earned money. Money that was saved and deposited at Karuvannur for conducting daughters' marriage were denied. Parents were not able to organize their daughter's marriage due to the scam of Karuvannur," he shared.
Taking a jibe at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Modi alleged that for the past 3 years, Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking lies about the scam, but it was the Modi led government that recovered Rs.90 crore from the fraudsters in cooperative scam. Modi promised to give back the funds people deposited in the cooperative banks including Karuvannur. He added that in the past ten years, Rs. 17,000 crore had recovered from such fraudsters and had given back to victims of scams throughout the country and would also happen in Karuvannur.