PM Narendra Modi assures action in Karuvannur Case; addresses BJP workers in Kunnamkulam

THRISSUR: Slamming the LDF led state government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that what happened in Karuvannur was looting by the left and BJP would go to any extent for the depositors of the Karuvannur bank to get back their money. He was addressing the audience at Kunnamkulam as a part of BJP's election campaign on Monday.

In the speech, Modi mentioned Thriprayar Sree Rama Temple, as the Ayodhya of South India. He also expressed being proud to be in Kerala during Vishu celebrations and upcoming Thrissur Pooram.

"While the NDA led government is taking the country forward, UDF and LDF are lagging the development projects in Kerala. When the central government try to develop national highway, the left government is trying to stop it. It is the character of left not to allow development, be it in Tripura or Bengal where they were in power," he said.

In his speech, Modi also mentioned that political murders were happening even on college campuses in Kerala, indirectly indicating the death of Sidharth at Pookode Veterinary College. He added that the state government gives protection to those organizations that destroy social harmony.

Criticizing the state government's inefficiency in resolving the Karuvannur scam, Modi alleged that the left government is innovating ways for looting the public. Modi didn't hesitate to pinpoint that CPM leaders had benefited from the Karuvannur scam.