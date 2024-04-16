The Kerala Story is not a biopic of politicians; can’t meddle: ECI to Kerala HC

KOCHI : Though the CPM and the Congress in Kerala have come out against the screening of the controversial movie The Kerala Story, alleging that it has the potential to polarise society along religious lines and help the BJP in the general election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declined to take the matter into account. In a letter produced before the Kerala High Court, the ECI said it cannot interfere on the issue as it does not come under its jurisdiction.

“The commission has taken cognisance of complaints in the past relating to pre-released movies like biopics of political figures and candidates. However, The Kerala Story does not fall into such ambit. Therefore, the commission does not have any role in the case,” the letter said. The ECI pointed out that the movie, which had its worldwide theatrical release on May 5, 2023, is also available on public platforms like YouTube, OTT, etc. Therefore, the movie was in the public domain well before commencement of the model code of conduct (MCC) on March 16.