Four Kochi to Dubai flights cancelled due to heavy rains in UAE

KOCHI: A total of four flights from Kochi to Dubai have been cancelled due to the ongoing adverse heavy rains in the UAE that caused waterlogging on the runways. The cancelled services include flights operated by Flydubai, Emirates, and IndiGo.
The flights cancelled are Flydubai FZ454, Emirates EK533 and IndiGo’s 6E 1475.
On Tuesday night, an Air India flight departing to Dubai from Kochi was also cancelled due to the prevailing bad weather conditions in the Gulf city. A decision regarding rescheduling operations is expected later on Wednesday, depending on the weather situation, officials said. Airlines are considering a reassessment based on the intensity of the rainfall.
Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging on the runway, and the flights are diverted to the nearest available airport until the situation improves. At the same time, flights departing from Dubai will continue as usual. Reports quoting Dubai Airport Authorities said that on Tuesday, 45 flights were cancelled.
In addition, Oman and the UAE continue to experience heavy rainfall. The UAE has issued a red alert and residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Private companies have been asked to arrange work-from-home provisions for their employees, and schools have been instructed to close temporarily.
Heavy rainfall anticipated in Oman in the following days, causing flooding and disruptions to traffic. So far 18 deaths have been reported in Oman. Water logging on roads has led to traffic standstills in many areas.