Congress attacks PM Modi for alleged hate speech at election rally

KOCHI: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial speech at an election rally a day ago, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of the organization, K C Venugopal, accused the PM of spreading lies and attempting to create communal polarization in the country.
"Modi's hate speech reveals his fear of the current election. He knows that the election tide is turning in favor of the INDI alliance after the first polling phase," Venugopal said on Monday.
"Modi is spreading falsehoods and trying to create communal division by misrepresenting the Congress manifesto and spreading misinformation about it."
During his Sunday speech in Rajasthan, PM Modi claimed that if the opposition won the election, they would redistribute wealth from the public to Muslims.
Talking to reporters, Venugopal further condemned Modi's speech as "the most horrible hate speech in history" and noted that the Congress party had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament, with Rahul Gandhi emphasizing that the CAA would not be implemented based on religion. Despite this, Venugopal accused Modi of continuing to spread false information.
The Congress president has requested an appointment with the Prime Minister to present the party's election manifesto.
Venugopal stated that Congress leaders and candidates are sending a copy of the manifesto to Modi. The party also plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission regarding Modi's speech."