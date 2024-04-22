Congress attacks PM Modi for alleged hate speech at election rally

KOCHI: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial speech at an election rally a day ago, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of the organization, K C Venugopal, accused the PM of spreading lies and attempting to create communal polarization in the country.

"Modi's hate speech reveals his fear of the current election. He knows that the election tide is turning in favor of the INDI alliance after the first polling phase," Venugopal said on Monday.

"Modi is spreading falsehoods and trying to create communal division by misrepresenting the Congress manifesto and spreading misinformation about it."

During his Sunday speech in Rajasthan, PM Modi claimed that if the opposition won the election, they would redistribute wealth from the public to Muslims.