'PM's speech anti-national, instills Islamophobia,' says Kerala CM

KANNUR: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial “redistribution of wealth” speech in Rajasthan as “anti-national”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the PM is instilling Islamophobia among the public by fabricating stories.
Speaking at an election campaign in Kannur on Monday, the CM urged the Election Commission to take legal action against the PM’s “hate speech”.
Pinarayi asserted that the BJP fears the growing realisation among the public that the party must be ousted from power at the Centre to safeguard the Constitution. “The BJP has decided to play the communal card to overcome this fear,” he said.
During an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, the prime minister had claimed that the Congress manifesto promised “redistribution of wealth” after conducting a survey. Modi cited former PM Manmohan Singh as saying in 2006 that Muslims have the ‘first claim’ on the country’s resources. Modi alleged that the Congress was set to hand over the wealth of others to “intruders” and “those who have more children”.
RSS is always against secularism: Pinarayi
Pinarayi cited Modi’s speech as a glaring example of the BJP adopting communal tactics in the ongoing election. “The PM is calling the Muslim community infiltrators. The Election Commission should take action against the Prime Minister’s hate speech. But the PM is so confident that no action will be taken against him,” said Pinarayi.
“I can’t even imagine that a country’s prime minister could speak like this. His responsibility is to ensure the unity of the country and its people. But on Sunday, we saw the prime minister stooping to the level of an RSS worker to make absurd communal remarks. That’s why the international media is terming this election as the biggest opportunity for India to avoid a grave danger. We all know about RSS’ stand on minorities. They consider Muslims, Christians and Communists as the enemies,” said Pinarayi.
Pinarayi alleged the Sangh parivar has had created many communal riots in the country to eliminate the minorities. “In Gujarat, it was genocide against the Muslim community. What happened to Christians in Manipur is also genocide. For RSS, minorities do not deserve to live in this country. Now, a prime minister has made their stand clear,” said Pinarayi.
The CM reminded the contributions made by the Muslim community to the country. “Every community has participated in our freedom struggle. That’s how we built the unity in diversity concept. The Muslim community was also part of this fight against the British. Did the RSS have any involvement in the freedom struggle? They declared solidarity with the Britishers,” he said, adding that the RSS is always against secularism.
Pinarayi also asked the Election Commission to act against the communal propaganda of RSS.