'PM's speech anti-national, instills Islamophobia,' says Kerala CM

KANNUR: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial “redistribution of wealth” speech in Rajasthan as “anti-national”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the PM is instilling Islamophobia among the public by fabricating stories.

Speaking at an election campaign in Kannur on Monday, the CM urged the Election Commission to take legal action against the PM’s “hate speech”.

Pinarayi asserted that the BJP fears the growing realisation among the public that the party must be ousted from power at the Centre to safeguard the Constitution. “The BJP has decided to play the communal card to overcome this fear,” he said.

During an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, the prime minister had claimed that the Congress manifesto promised “redistribution of wealth” after conducting a survey. Modi cited former PM Manmohan Singh as saying in 2006 that Muslims have the ‘first claim’ on the country’s resources. Modi alleged that the Congress was set to hand over the wealth of others to “intruders” and “those who have more children”.

RSS is always against secularism: Pinarayi

Pinarayi cited Modi’s speech as a glaring example of the BJP adopting communal tactics in the ongoing election. “The PM is calling the Muslim community infiltrators. The Election Commission should take action against the Prime Minister’s hate speech. But the PM is so confident that no action will be taken against him,” said Pinarayi.