‘Teacher amma’ strikes emotional chord with Vadakara crowd

THALASSERY: She has an aura around herself. For many, she is ‘teacher amma’ who, as the state health minister, took care of the people with a motherly touch during the Covid pandemic.

K K Shailaja, the LDF candidate from Vadakara, undoubtedly holds a high place in the minds of the people and instantly strikes an emotional chord with the crowd. The CPM zeroed in on her to contest from Vadakara with only one aim — to regain its lost citadel.

The central theme of the last leg of Shailaja’s campaign is the cyber attacks unleashed on her. “I have fought many elections but I have never seen such a demeaning campaign in my entire political career,” she said, addressing enthusiastic supporters assembled at Azheekal beach as she began her campaign in Thalassery.

“We don’t know what is in store as the election day is fast approaching. The opponents may be manufacturing more lies in their factories,” she said. The CPM central committee member didn’t hide her displeasure over the way the media handled the cyber attacks on her.