'Modi a liar, gives false promises,' says Kharge

He said that unlike the BJP, the Congress is committed to the citizens of the country. The party is working towards protecting democracy in the country for the welfare of the coming generations, he said. “The Congress has always ensured the social and economic security of the people. It is this party that introduced several social security projects in the country, including the Panchayati Raj system, the Right to Information Act, reservation for women, etc.,” he said.

The Congress president urged voters to teach the BJP a lesson for Modi’s remark that if the Saffron Party were to retain power with a two-thirds majority, they would change the Constitution.

“If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, we will carry out a caste-based census in the country. This is not to divide people but to understand India’s economic and social situation. The number of reservations for the backward communities will be increased in all fields, like in Tamil Nadu,” Kharge said.

Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan, Deepa Das Munshi, P C Vishnunath, K C Joseph and B Babuprasad also spoke at the event.