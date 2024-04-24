'Modi a liar, gives false promises,' says Kharge

ALAPPUZHA: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a liar and a person who has been giving false promises to the people for the past ten years.
Addressing an election rally in support of UDF’s Mavelikkara candidate Kodikunnil Suresh at Chengannur, Kharge questioned Modi’s promise of “redistributing the lakhs of crores of wealth confiscated from Congress leaders back to the people” if he comes to power.
“People believed this claim and voted for the BJP. But was such an amount deposited in anybody’s account,” Kharge asked.
He also reminded the people of Modi’s promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year. “If this promise was genuine, by now, around 20 crore jobs should have been created. However, Modi couldn’t even create 2 crore job opportunities during the period,” said Kharge.
He said that unlike the BJP, the Congress is committed to the citizens of the country. The party is working towards protecting democracy in the country for the welfare of the coming generations, he said. “The Congress has always ensured the social and economic security of the people. It is this party that introduced several social security projects in the country, including the Panchayati Raj system, the Right to Information Act, reservation for women, etc.,” he said.
The Congress president urged voters to teach the BJP a lesson for Modi’s remark that if the Saffron Party were to retain power with a two-thirds majority, they would change the Constitution.
“If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, we will carry out a caste-based census in the country. This is not to divide people but to understand India’s economic and social situation. The number of reservations for the backward communities will be increased in all fields, like in Tamil Nadu,” Kharge said.
Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan, Deepa Das Munshi, P C Vishnunath, K C Joseph and B Babuprasad also spoke at the event.