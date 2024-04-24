NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar braves scorching heat in final campaign push

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The temperature is hovering around 36 degrees Celsius on a sunny summer day. When everyone wants to seek refuge from the sun, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, was busy meeting voters in the coastal areas of the constituency as the election campaign entered the last lap.

At Pettah Aksharaveedhi Nagar everything was ready to welcome the candidate. The lane was decorated with festoons and BJP flags. Party workers were busy distributing shawls to supporters. A moderate crowd comprising elderly persons, women and children are waiting for the arrival of their candidate from 11.30am.

In the wards Chakai and Pettah, usually known as strongholds of the Left, the BJP is slowly trying to gain foothold. “We are now trying to get stronger than the CPM. They have the upper hand now,” said Prem Kumar, West mandalam secretary of BJP. When the pilot vehicle of the campaign cavalcade approaches from a distance the workers are elated. However, to everyone’s surprise it was rival candidate Shashi Tharoor who came that way. Sensing the surprise on the face of the BJP workers, Tharoor waved at the people gathered there.