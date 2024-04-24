Thrissur key to BJP’s bid to break Kerala jinx

KOCHI: The opening move for the battle for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency was made on January 3, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a gathering of 2 lakh women and conducted a 1 km-long roadshow in the heart of the city.
Two weeks later, on January 17, he visited the Guruvayur temple for the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya Suresh. In a rare and symbolic gesture, the PM presented wedding garland to the couple. During the same trip, Modi made an impromptu visit to the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar within the constituency.
Months later, Gopi was chosen as the NDA candidate for Thrissur. The PM made an additional visit to the area in April, dropping enough hints on how much importance the BJP gives to the region.
The BJP’s primary goal is to break the Kerala jinx and secure a seat that could establish a foundation for the party’s future in the state. Once a prominent figure in Mollywood, Gopi captivated audiences with his roles as a good Samaritan battling sinister forces.
Despite losses in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 state assembly polls, Gopi has remained active in the constituency, addressing neglected issues and helping the needy, which gained him immense popularity.
The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded V S Sunil Kumar from the CPI in Thrissur. Kumar, who hails from the district, transitioned from student leader to MLA and minister, earning the local community’s trust over the years.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) replaced sitting MP T N Prathapan with K Muraleedharan, the son of late K Karunakaran. Muraleedharan’s strong familial and political connections bolster his candidacy. The election fervour in the constituency is palpable. The streets are lined with towering hoardings, colourful posters, and banners. Despite the heat, party workers from all three fronts remain enthusiastic.
Thrissur has a politically unpredictable history
Thrissur has long been a hub of trade and ambitious entrepreneurship, with residents deeply engaged in commerce, excelling in lending, and pioneering chit funds that evolved into modern banking. Families with surnames like Alappat, Alukkas, and Kalyan have made significant strides in the gold jewellery retail industry, establishing a global presence. This Tier 2 city boasts one of the highest concentrations of millionaires in India and is home to six listed companies.
However, the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency presents complexities for political parties due to its unpredictable political history. Over the past six elections, incumbent MPs have often been defeated. From 1952 to 2019, Thrissur has elected LDF candidates 10 times while UDF candidates have won 7 times. Currently, all seven assembly constituencies within Thrissur are held by the LDF. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA secured over 30,000 votes in five assembly constituencies.
In 2019, T N Prathapan of the Congress won with 415,089 votes (39.83%), while CPI’s Rajaji Mathew Thomas came second with 321,456 votes (30.85%). Suresh Gopi finished third with 293,822 votes (28.19% of the total 1,042,122 votes cast). The polling percentage was 77.94%. As is the case in most constituencies in Kerala, minority votes play a crucial role in Thrissur with Christian voters accounting for 20–24% and Muslim electors 14–17%. The BJP has been wooing the Christian community, with Gopi donating a golden crown as an offering to Our Lady of Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral in January.
Among the major factors that could disrupt the status quo in Thrissur is the scandal at the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank, governed by the CPM, and delays that affected the renowned fireworks display at the Thrissur Pooram festival. Thousands of depositors at the bank are still waiting for their matured deposits, while the Enforcement Directorate has questioned senior CPM leaders from the district. During his campaign, PM Modi has also raised the Karuvannur scam, promising a resolution.
The bank scandal, anti-incumbency sentiment, and festival-related issues could impact the LDF and benefit the NDA candidate. On his part, the LDF candidate has an advantage due to his local roots and modest image. As for Muraleedharan, a strong minority vote consolidation in favour of the Congress could work in his favour. With three formidable candidates in the fray, the three-cornered contest in Thrissur promises to be exciting with dramatic twists and an uncertain outcome that will go down to the wire.