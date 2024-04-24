Thrissur key to BJP’s bid to break Kerala jinx

KOCHI: The opening move for the battle for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency was made on January 3, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a gathering of 2 lakh women and conducted a 1 km-long roadshow in the heart of the city.

Two weeks later, on January 17, he visited the Guruvayur temple for the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya Suresh. In a rare and symbolic gesture, the PM presented wedding garland to the couple. During the same trip, Modi made an impromptu visit to the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar within the constituency.

Months later, Gopi was chosen as the NDA candidate for Thrissur. The PM made an additional visit to the area in April, dropping enough hints on how much importance the BJP gives to the region.

The BJP’s primary goal is to break the Kerala jinx and secure a seat that could establish a foundation for the party’s future in the state. Once a prominent figure in Mollywood, Gopi captivated audiences with his roles as a good Samaritan battling sinister forces.