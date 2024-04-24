Will the 13th contest turn lucky for K Muraleedharan in Thrissur?

THRISSUR: Although Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Chavakkad, under the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, was cancelled, it was a busy day for UDF candidate K Muraleedharan in Thrissur. He began his day meeting workers at Kerala Agriculture University in Mannuthy early in the morning. Muraleedharan delivered a brief speech there, mainly criticising the Central and state governments. Afterwards, his Innova car headed to Thrissur town where he had planned to meet employees of various firms.

His first stop was at the Central Warehouse Station in Kuriachira, located on the outskirts of the town, which houses several warehouses. Muraleedharan personally met with workers from all the warehouses. At the end of the campaign, a group of workers affiliated with the INTUC surrounded him, with one of them hugging him and requesting a group photo with the candidate. He agreed and posed with the workers.

“Muraliyetta, don’t let Thrissur go to anyone else. Only you can do this,” one of them shouted. “I am leading from the front. The rest is up to you. You must ensure it,” the former state Congress president boosted the workers’ spirit. After waving to all of them, he boarded his vehicle, which then headed to the godown of a prominent textile firm near Thrissur.