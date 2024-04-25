Producers of 'Manjummel Boys' booked in cheating case

Earlier, Aroor native Siraj Valiyathara accused producers ‘Parava Films’ and partner Shawn Antony of not honouring a promise to extend a 40% share of profits post the film’s release.

The court had also ordered to freeze the bank accounts of the producers.

According to the complainant, he invested Rs 7 crore in the company after the active partners of ‘M/s Parava Films LLP’ entered into an agreement with him on November 30, 2022.

However, following the film’s resounding success, the producers went back on their word and are yet to provide him any money, including the investment.

'Manjummel Boys', starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, was a huge hit and reportedly earned Rs 250 crore.