Kerala: CBI files preliminary chargesheet against 20 accused for Sidharthan's murder

KOCHI: The CBI probing the death of Sidharthan J S, a student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, filed a preliminary chargesheet against 20 accused persons at Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday. The chargesheet was filed to prevent the accused from be eligible for statutory bail provision, in case the probe agency fails to file a chargesheet within 60 days of arrest.

CBI officials said the accused will become eligible for bail if the agency fails to file the chargesheet before April 27. Currently, the CBI is yet to invoke murder charges against the accused persons and they are accused of abetting the death of Sidharthan and hatching a conspiracy. CBI would continue with further investigation and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed later.

Also, the CBI is yet to invoke murder charges against the accused persons after taking over the probe on April 6. It was on February 27 that the Kerala police made the first arrest in the case. As many as seven arrested persons have already approached Kerala High Court seeking bail.

Sidharthan was found hanging in the hostel room of Pookode college on February 18. A preliminary probe by Kerala police found he was assaulted by his seniors and classmates prompting him to end his life.

HC upholds guv’s order suspending KVASU VC

The HC has upheld the chancellor’s order suspending M R Saseendranath, VC of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), on the charges of oversight and dereliction of duty that allegedly resulted in the torture, public trial, social shaming, and subsequent death by suicide of J S Sidharthan. The HC also observed that the student’s death was a serious incident.