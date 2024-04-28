After Kerala LS polls, Tharoor heads to Delhi for third phase campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, UDF candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, returned to New Delhi to campaign in states going to the polls in the third phase. Asked about his victory margin, Tharoor told TNIE he has never predicted his result or even cricket scores.

The third phase of LS polls is scheduled to be held on May 7 in Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Unlike the earlier three Lok Sabha elections, this time Tharoor had seven weeks of campaign duration and he utilised the campaign phase to the optimum potential.

Tharoor remained unfazed when a whispering campaign was on against him citing he was facing anti-incumbency. Rumours were also rife that the Thiruvananthapuram DCC did not play an active role toward the run-up to Tharoor’s campaign and vice versa. But the central election committee planned Tharoor’s campaign routes meticulously which did not raise any complaints. He is confident of repeating his winning streak for the fourth consecutive term. “I never predict cricket scores or election numbers. We are winning comfortably,” said Tharoor.