After Kerala LS polls, Tharoor heads to Delhi for third phase campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, UDF candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, returned to New Delhi to campaign in states going to the polls in the third phase. Asked about his victory margin, Tharoor told TNIE he has never predicted his result or even cricket scores.
The third phase of LS polls is scheduled to be held on May 7 in Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Unlike the earlier three Lok Sabha elections, this time Tharoor had seven weeks of campaign duration and he utilised the campaign phase to the optimum potential.
Tharoor remained unfazed when a whispering campaign was on against him citing he was facing anti-incumbency. Rumours were also rife that the Thiruvananthapuram DCC did not play an active role toward the run-up to Tharoor’s campaign and vice versa. But the central election committee planned Tharoor’s campaign routes meticulously which did not raise any complaints. He is confident of repeating his winning streak for the fourth consecutive term. “I never predict cricket scores or election numbers. We are winning comfortably,” said Tharoor.
The excruciating humid conditions had not only affected the candidates, but the party workers as well. When asked how Tharoor wished to unwind himself from the hectic campaign, he quipped, “I don’t intend to do much unwinding. The AICC has asked me to campaign in other states. I reached Delhi by Saturday afternoon. I didn’t bring any books with me from Thiruvananthapuram. I might watch some IPL highlights to unwind”.
Like everyone, Tharoor is also eager to know the poll outcome. He didn’t hide his disappointment in having a long 37-days’ wait. “Our electoral process is unnecessarily prolonged. It seems bizarre that we have so many phases spread out over so much time,” he said.
Pannian busy completing pending works
It was a day to finish pending works for CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran. A day after the LS poll, the LDF candidate was busy completing an array of tasks. The about one-and-a-half-month-long campaigning under sweltering heat has, however, given him fresh energy, said the CPI leader. Pannian, who is also the chief editor of party organ ‘Navayugam,’ dedicated his time to complete his regular sports column ‘Kaliyezhuth’ for CPI mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ on Saturday. He also attended an array of meetings to analyse the LS polls. He also spent time to read some books, including the autobiography of former president A P J Abdul Kalam. “We need to regularly update ourselves when we take on intellectuals. This election was a noble mission for me. Travelling in an open vehicle braving the scorching sun has given me some fresh energy. It gave me more confide-nce about myself and my energy level,” he told TNIE.