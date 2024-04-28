'EVM failure rate lowest ever': Kerala Chief Electoral Officer

Kaul said the commission had adopted a new method to completely avoid human intervention in the deployment of election staff.

The arrangement was made with the help of order software, an election personnel management system. Details of officers in all districts were provided in the software, facilitating an interference-free deployment.

All polling officers were given training. At some booths, polling got delayed when officers became extra vigilant to ensure the genuineness of voters by checking their records, he said.

“All serious complaints related to duplicate entries in voters’ lists were investigated and no substantial issue was found. Remedial actions were taken in all identified duplicate cases. A meticulous and complex purification of the voters’ list was conducted,” said Kaul.